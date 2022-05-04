Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] Stock trading around $1.76 per share: What’s Next?

Bionano Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ: BNGO] gained 1.73% on the last trading session, reaching $1.76 price per share at the time. The company report on April 29, 2022 that Bionano Genomics Announces Peer-Reviewed Publication of NeuroSCORE Model to Predict and Prioritize Human Genes Contributing to Neurodevelopmental Disease.

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO), pioneer of optical genome mapping (OGM) solutions on the Saphyr® system and provider of NxClinical™ software, the leading solution for visualization, interpretation and reporting of genomic data, today announced a peer-reviewed publication in Nature detailing the development of NeuroSCORE, a software-based method of analyzing complex genetic conditions that predicts and prioritizes human genes contributing to neurodevelopmental disease (NDD), including autism spectrum disorder (ASD), epilepsy and birth defects of the brain.

The Neurogenic Systematic Correlation of Omics-Related Evidence, or NeuroSCORE, was developed at Bionano, with a goal of identifying over 1,000 new genes that impact brain development, thereby hoping to improve research into candidate disease genes, diagnostics and, eventually, therapeutics. Using a multi-phase approach, more than 18,000 genes were identified and scored based on known phenotype data, gene expression models, mouse models, and case-control human samples. The paper was previously published as a pre-print and is now published in Nature after having gone through the peer review process. In the paper, researchers sought to narrow the pool of uncharacterized genes to those most important in identification of NDD.

Bionano Genomics Inc. represents 283.95 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $509.43 million with the latest information. BNGO stock price has been found in the range of $1.69 to $1.79.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.28M shares, BNGO reached a trading volume of 4631529 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BNGO shares is $8.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BNGO stock is a recommendation set at 1.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Bionano Genomics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ladenburg Thalmann raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Bionano Genomics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $1.50, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on BNGO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bionano Genomics Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for BNGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 28.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.87.

Trading performance analysis for BNGO stock

Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.02. With this latest performance, BNGO shares dropped by -34.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BNGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.02 for Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.0829, while it was recorded at 1.6760 for the last single week of trading, and 3.8342 for the last 200 days.

Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] shares currently have an operating margin of -428.79 and a Gross Margin at +4.47. Bionano Genomics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -402.84.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.11.

Bionano Genomics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.90 and a Current Ratio set at 12.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]

There are presently around $132 million, or 27.00% of BNGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BNGO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,660,129, which is approximately 2.752% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,825,634 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25.65 million in BNGO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $12.45 million in BNGO stock with ownership of nearly -4.307% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bionano Genomics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 88 institutional holders increased their position in Bionano Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ:BNGO] by around 10,923,588 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 7,000,535 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 58,205,469 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 76,129,592 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BNGO stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,120,743 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 2,382,833 shares during the same period.