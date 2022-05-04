Barrington Research slashes price target on Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] – find out why.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CCO] price plunged by -2.85 percent to reach at -$0.07. The company report on May 2, 2022 that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. To Participate In The Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance 2022 Conference.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc., (NYSE:CCO) announced today that Brian Coleman, CFO of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc., is scheduled to participate in a question and answer session at the Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 5:50 p.m., Eastern Time. A live audio webcast of the question and answer session will be available on Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings’ investor website at www.investor.clearchannel.com and will be available for replay on the website for 30 days.

About Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (“CCOH”) (NYSE: CCO) is at the forefront of driving innovation in the out-of-home advertising industry. Our dynamic advertising platform is broadening the pool of advertisers using our medium through the expansion of digital billboards and displays and the integration of data analytics and programmatic capabilities that deliver measurable campaigns that are simpler to buy. By leveraging the scale, reach and flexibility of our diverse portfolio of assets, we connect advertisers with millions of consumers every month across more than 500,000 print and digital displays in 26 countries.

A sum of 6589441 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.00M shares. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $2.525 and dropped to a low of $2.31 until finishing in the latest session at $2.39.

The one-year CCO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 48.16. The average equity rating for CCO stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCO shares is $4.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barrington Research have made an estimate for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.56.

CCO Stock Performance Analysis:

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.80. With this latest performance, CCO shares dropped by -30.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 18.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 10.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.29 for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.41, while it was recorded at 2.66 for the last single week of trading, and 3.03 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.69 and a Gross Margin at +32.86. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.36.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

CCO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. go to 1.00%.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,064 million, or 96.40% of CCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCO stocks are: ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH with ownership of 105,433,653, which is approximately -0.063% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; ARES MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 46,774,772 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $111.79 million in CCO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $84.34 million in CCO stock with ownership of nearly 1.043% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 90 institutional holders increased their position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CCO] by around 28,074,801 shares. Additionally, 65 investors decreased positions by around 24,938,801 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 392,371,134 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 445,384,736 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCO stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,641,748 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 2,281,541 shares during the same period.