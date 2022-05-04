Banco Santander S.A. [SAN] Revenue clocked in at $48.76 billion, down -10.03% YTD: What’s Next?

Banco Santander S.A. [NYSE: SAN] price surged by 3.14 percent to reach at $0.09. The company report on April 7, 2022 that Press Release: Dupixent® (dupilumab) approved by European Commission for children aged 6 to 11 years with severe asthma with type 2 inflammation.

A sum of 6304092 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.63M shares. Banco Santander S.A. shares reached a high of $2.99 and dropped to a low of $2.94 until finishing in the latest session at $2.96.

The one-year SAN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.02. The average equity rating for SAN stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Banco Santander S.A. [SAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAN shares is $4.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Banco Santander S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Banco Santander S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Banco Santander S.A. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for SAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 22.93.

SAN Stock Performance Analysis:

Banco Santander S.A. [SAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.31. With this latest performance, SAN shares dropped by -14.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.21 for Banco Santander S.A. [SAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.30, while it was recorded at 2.92 for the last single week of trading, and 3.53 for the last 200 days.

Banco Santander S.A. [SAN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $936 million, or 1.90% of SAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SAN stocks are: FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 129,760,624, which is approximately 4.465% of the company’s market cap and around 21.00% of the total institutional ownership; MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, holding 18,541,356 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $53.21 million in SAN stocks shares; and LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $47.62 million in SAN stock with ownership of nearly -2.281% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Banco Santander S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 154 institutional holders increased their position in Banco Santander S.A. [NYSE:SAN] by around 26,789,579 shares. Additionally, 137 investors decreased positions by around 19,041,295 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 280,265,898 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 326,096,772 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SAN stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,800,025 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 2,484,037 shares during the same period.