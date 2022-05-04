Anaplan Inc. [PLAN] stock Reiterated by Wolfe Research analyst, price target now $60

Anaplan Inc. [NYSE: PLAN] surged by $0.28 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $65.44 during the day while it closed the day at $65.36.

Anaplan Inc. stock has also gained 0.60% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PLAN stock has inclined by 37.40% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -0.56% and gained 42.55% year-on date.

The market cap for PLAN stock reached $9.81 billion, with 148.41 million shares outstanding and 146.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.83M shares, PLAN reached a trading volume of 5745894 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Anaplan Inc. [PLAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLAN shares is $69.01 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Anaplan Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $60 to $65. The new note on the price target was released on March 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Anaplan Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $95 to $65, while Needham kept a Buy rating on PLAN stock. On March 03, 2022, analysts increased their price target for PLAN shares from 48 to 52.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Anaplan Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 36.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.99.

PLAN stock trade performance evaluation

Anaplan Inc. [PLAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.60. With this latest performance, PLAN shares gained by 0.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.49 for Anaplan Inc. [PLAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.96, while it was recorded at 65.06 for the last single week of trading, and 55.74 for the last 200 days.

Anaplan Inc. [PLAN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Anaplan Inc. [PLAN] shares currently have an operating margin of -33.89 and a Gross Margin at +66.40. Anaplan Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -34.38.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -75.31, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.91.

Anaplan Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Anaplan Inc. [PLAN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $9,445 million, or 97.30% of PLAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,141,007, which is approximately 3.004% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 10,170,150 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $661.87 million in PLAN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $413.94 million in PLAN stock with ownership of nearly 4.829% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Anaplan Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 167 institutional holders increased their position in Anaplan Inc. [NYSE:PLAN] by around 39,809,338 shares. Additionally, 173 investors decreased positions by around 31,216,713 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 74,096,255 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 145,122,306 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLAN stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,518,209 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 17,477,744 shares during the same period.