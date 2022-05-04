Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] Is Currently 2.94 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Altice USA Inc. [NYSE: ATUS] jumped around 0.28 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $9.79 at the close of the session, up 2.94%. The company report on May 3, 2022 that Lightpath Announces Reaching Major Milestone of 2,000 Wireless Sites Across its Network Footprint.

Carriers Choosing Lightpath for Network Density and Future-Proof Connectivity to Support a Wide Range of 5G Applications .

Lightpath, an all-fiber, infrastructure-based connectivity provider that is revolutionizing how organizations connect to their digital destinations, today announced it has reached the milestone of 2,000 connected wireless towers. This milestone comes as Lightpath has more than doubled its number of on-net wireless sites in the last 12 months, including securing its first wireless customer in the Greater Boston region. Carriers continue to choose Lightpath as they densify their 5G site deployments in preparation for tomorrow’s additional 5G applications.

Altice USA Inc. stock is now -39.49% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ATUS Stock saw the intraday high of $9.925 and lowest of $9.185 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 38.19, which means current price is +8.06% above from all time high which was touched on 01/05/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.79M shares, ATUS reached a trading volume of 5987418 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATUS shares is $17.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATUS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Societe Generale have made an estimate for Altice USA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI dropped their target price from $25 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Altice USA Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Exane BNP Paribas analysts kept a Neutral rating on ATUS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altice USA Inc. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for ATUS in the course of the last twelve months was 2.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

How has ATUS stock performed recently?

Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.55. With this latest performance, ATUS shares dropped by -19.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.33 for Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.45, while it was recorded at 9.78 for the last single week of trading, and 18.09 for the last 200 days.

Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.19 and a Gross Margin at +48.77. Altice USA Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.81.

Altice USA Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Earnings analysis for Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATUS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Altice USA Inc. go to 11.00%.

Insider trade positions for Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]

There are presently around $2,372 million, or 57.50% of ATUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATUS stocks are: CLARKSTON CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 20,408,200, which is approximately 47.219% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC, holding 20,137,297 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $191.51 million in ATUS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $189.53 million in ATUS stock with ownership of nearly 1.901% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Altice USA Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 204 institutional holders increased their position in Altice USA Inc. [NYSE:ATUS] by around 84,104,603 shares. Additionally, 221 investors decreased positions by around 62,856,539 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 102,500,422 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 249,461,564 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATUS stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 39,434,521 shares, while 107 institutional investors sold positions of 32,921,171 shares during the same period.