Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] Revenue clocked in at $5.99 billion, down -12.91% YTD: What’s Next?

Airbnb Inc. [NASDAQ: ABNB] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.09% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.25%. The company report on May 3, 2022 that Airbnb Announces First Quarter 2022 Results.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) has posted a shareholder letter containing its first quarter 2022 financial results on its Investor Relations website at https://investors.airbnb.com.

Airbnb will host an audio webcast to discuss its results at 2:30 p.m. PT / 5:30 p.m. ET today. The link to the webcast will be made available on the Investor Relations website at https://investors.airbnb.com.

Over the last 12 months, ABNB stock dropped by -14.15%. The one-year Airbnb Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.8. The average equity rating for ABNB stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $96.22 billion, with 629.63 million shares outstanding and 286.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.81M shares, ABNB stock reached a trading volume of 15931133 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABNB shares is $198.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABNB stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Airbnb Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Airbnb Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $150 to $170, while Wolfe Research kept a Peer Perform rating on ABNB stock. On February 16, 2022, analysts increased their price target for ABNB shares from 162 to 178.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Airbnb Inc. is set at 8.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABNB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABNB in the course of the last twelve months was 44.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

ABNB Stock Performance Analysis:

Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.25. With this latest performance, ABNB shares dropped by -16.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABNB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.28 for Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 159.00, while it was recorded at 152.59 for the last single week of trading, and 163.84 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Airbnb Inc. Fundamentals:

Airbnb Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $34,218 million, or 59.20% of ABNB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABNB stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 22,952,328, which is approximately 16.969% of the company’s market cap and around 3.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 18,099,559 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.77 billion in ABNB stocks shares; and JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC, currently with $2.19 billion in ABNB stock with ownership of nearly 3.096% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Airbnb Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 653 institutional holders increased their position in Airbnb Inc. [NASDAQ:ABNB] by around 38,471,311 shares. Additionally, 337 investors decreased positions by around 18,110,886 shares, while 125 investors held positions by with 167,387,687 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 223,969,884 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABNB stock had 212 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,859,761 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 5,928,090 shares during the same period.