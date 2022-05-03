why The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $55.83

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [NYSE: BK] closed the trading session at $42.70 on 05/02/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $41.765, while the highest price level was $42.94.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -26.48 percent and weekly performance of -3.76 percent. The stock has been moved at -27.87 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -13.96 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -27.94 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.88M shares, BK reached to a volume of 8096778 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BK shares is $55.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BK stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $70 to $50. The new note on the price target was released on April 11, 2022, representing the official price target for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Peer Perform rating on BK stock. On March 30, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for BK shares from 68 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is set at 1.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for BK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 205.70.

BK stock trade performance evaluation

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.76. With this latest performance, BK shares dropped by -13.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.80 for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.64, while it was recorded at 42.77 for the last single week of trading, and 54.78 for the last 200 days.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.22. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.46.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.82.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation go to 7.72%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $28,977 million, or 85.30% of BK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BK stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 72,357,453, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 65,812,336 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.81 billion in BK stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $2.49 billion in BK stock with ownership of nearly -4.99% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 512 institutional holders increased their position in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [NYSE:BK] by around 16,989,707 shares. Additionally, 468 investors decreased positions by around 38,199,991 shares, while 229 investors held positions by with 623,416,876 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 678,606,574 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BK stock had 141 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,059,114 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 2,528,043 shares during the same period.