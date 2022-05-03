why Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $8.56

Equitrans Midstream Corporation [NYSE: ETRN] slipped around -0.03 points on Monday, while shares priced at $7.83 at the close of the session, down -0.38%. The company report on April 26, 2022 that Equitrans Midstream Announces Quarterly Dividends.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE: ETRN) today declared quarterly cash dividends of $0.15 per common share and $0.4873 per share of Series A Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock for the first quarter 2022. The dividends will be paid on May 13, 2022, to all applicable ETRN shareholders of record at the close of business on May 4, 2022.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation stock is now -24.27% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ETRN Stock saw the intraday high of $7.93 and lowest of $7.59 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 11.52, which means current price is +33.39% above from all time high which was touched on 01/18/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.63M shares, ETRN reached a trading volume of 7064507 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETRN shares is $8.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETRN stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Equitrans Midstream Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $11 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Equitrans Midstream Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on ETRN stock. On February 01, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for ETRN shares from 15 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Equitrans Midstream Corporation is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for ETRN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for ETRN in the course of the last twelve months was 5.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has ETRN stock performed recently?

Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.13. With this latest performance, ETRN shares dropped by -7.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETRN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.37 for Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.74, while it was recorded at 7.96 for the last single week of trading, and 9.08 for the last 200 days.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN] shares currently have an operating margin of +52.37 and a Gross Margin at +62.90. Equitrans Midstream Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -104.82.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.68.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ETRN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Equitrans Midstream Corporation go to 38.60%.

Insider trade positions for Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN]

There are presently around $2,974 million, or 89.20% of ETRN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ETRN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 47,381,345, which is approximately 1.148% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 46,489,934 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $364.02 million in ETRN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $326.08 million in ETRN stock with ownership of nearly 0.453% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Equitrans Midstream Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 166 institutional holders increased their position in Equitrans Midstream Corporation [NYSE:ETRN] by around 36,119,813 shares. Additionally, 140 investors decreased positions by around 37,755,039 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 305,904,301 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 379,779,153 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ETRN stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,416,382 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 20,491,888 shares during the same period.