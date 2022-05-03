Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. – [WBD] Stock trading around $18.15 per share: What’s Next?

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. – [NASDAQ: WBD] traded at a low on 04/29/22, posting a -1.09 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $18.15. The company report on April 26, 2022 that WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC. REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER 2022 RESULTS.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (“Warner Bros. Discovery” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: WBD) today reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The results presented in this earnings release cover the period from January 1, 2022 through March 31, 2022 for Discovery, Inc., and do not include first-quarter performance for the WarnerMedia business, which was acquired on April 8, 2022.

David Zaslav, President and Chief Executive Officer of Warner Bros. Discovery said, “With Warner Bros. Discovery, we are creating a pure-play media company with diversified revenues and the most compelling IP ownership, franchises, and brand portfolio in our industry. Importantly, we also have an unrivaled global footprint of touchpoints to get our content into the hands of consumers on every screen. We are putting together the strategic framework and organization to drive our balanced approach to growing our businesses and maximizing the value of our storytelling, news and sports. To do this, we have brought together a strong leadership team in a streamlined structure to foster better command and control and strategic clarity across the entire company. I could not be more excited about the massive opportunity ahead.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 22441944 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. – stands at 8.22% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.30%.

The market cap for WBD stock reached $44.53 billion, with 591.00 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 15.37M shares, WBD reached a trading volume of 22441944 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. – [WBD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WBD shares is $35.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WBD stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. – shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rosenblatt raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on April 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. – stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. – is set at 1.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for WBD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for WBD in the course of the last twelve months was 17.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

How has WBD stock performed recently?

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. – [WBD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.76. With this latest performance, WBD shares dropped by -29.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WBD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.52. The present Moving Average recorded at 19.33 for the last single week of trading.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. – [WBD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. – [WBD] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.93 and a Gross Margin at +49.11. Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. -’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.39.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.26, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.98.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. -’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings analysis for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. – [WBD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WBD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. – go to 7.38%.

Insider trade positions for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. – [WBD]

There are presently around $25,505 million, or 7.90% of WBD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WBD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 190,186,897, which is approximately -0.115% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 164,152,199 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.98 billion in WBD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.92 billion in WBD stock with ownership of nearly 3.401% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. – stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,197 institutional holders increased their position in Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. – [NASDAQ:WBD] by around 112,795,775 shares. Additionally, 1,509 investors decreased positions by around 71,772,434 shares, while 174 investors held positions by with 1,220,660,201 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,405,228,410 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WBD stock had 254 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,414,182 shares, while 230 institutional investors sold positions of 8,423,850 shares during the same period.