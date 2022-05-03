Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG]. What else is Wall St. saying

Crescent Point Energy Corp. [NYSE: CPG] closed the trading session at $6.91 on 05/02/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $6.585, while the highest price level was $6.93. The company report on April 8, 2022 that Crescent Point Nominates New Director for Election at Upcoming Annual General Meeting.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (“Crescent Point” or the “Company”) (TSX: CPG) (NYSE: CPG) is pleased to announce that Mindy Wight will stand for election as an independent director to the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) at the upcoming Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) on May 19, 2022.

“We are pleased to welcome Mindy to Crescent Point and believe she will be an invaluable addition given her extensive financial knowledge and range of experiences,” said Barbara Munroe, Chair of the Board. “Beyond her career as an accounting professional, Mindy has also been a leader in advancing economic growth for Indigenous communities.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 29.40 percent and weekly performance of 3.13 percent. The stock has been moved at 37.38 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.69 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 7.30 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.72M shares, CPG reached to a volume of 10657887 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG]:

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Crescent Point Energy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Crescent Point Energy Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Crescent Point Energy Corp. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPG in the course of the last twelve months was 6.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.13. With this latest performance, CPG shares dropped by -4.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 68.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.56 for Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.17, while it was recorded at 6.88 for the last single week of trading, and 5.37 for the last 200 days.

Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,470 million, or 41.60% of CPG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPG stocks are: FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC with ownership of 30,995,948, which is approximately -12.485% of the company’s market cap and around 0.18% of the total institutional ownership; CONNOR, CLARK & LUNN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD., holding 25,941,130 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $179.25 million in CPG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $116.14 million in CPG stock with ownership of nearly 0.736% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Crescent Point Energy Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 78 institutional holders increased their position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. [NYSE:CPG] by around 46,961,030 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 28,823,313 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 136,937,318 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 212,721,661 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPG stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 27,145,523 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 1,238,397 shares during the same period.