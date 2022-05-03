Wall Street Analyst Initiated Ford Motor Company [F]. What else is Wall St. saying

Ford Motor Company [NYSE: F] traded at a low on 04/29/22, posting a -3.15 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $14.16. The company report on April 28, 2022 that Ford Rings Opening Bell at New York Stock Exchange as F-150 Lightning Electric Pickup Production Begins.

F-150 Lightning, the only full-size electric pickup available now with a starting price less than $40,000, will begin to ship to customers in the coming days, starting with the Pro Series, as Ford establishes itself as a leader in the electric vehicle revolution.

To mark this milestone, Ford Chief Financial Officer John Lawler, members of the F-150 Lightning team, the UAW and other Ford leaders and partners will serve as honorary ringers for the opening bell of the New York Stock Exchange just before 9:30 a.m. EDT today.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 82802912 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Ford Motor Company stands at 4.93% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.16%.

The market cap for F stock reached $58.76 billion, with 4.01 billion shares outstanding and 3.94 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 79.45M shares, F reached a trading volume of 82802912 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ford Motor Company [F]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for F shares is $19.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on F stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Ford Motor Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $23 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Ford Motor Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $20 to $25, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on F stock. On January 14, 2022, analysts increased their price target for F shares from 21 to 26.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ford Motor Company is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for F stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for F in the course of the last twelve months was 18.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has F stock performed recently?

Ford Motor Company [F] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.41. With this latest performance, F shares dropped by -18.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for F stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.23 for Ford Motor Company [F]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.29, while it was recorded at 14.71 for the last single week of trading, and 16.96 for the last 200 days.

Ford Motor Company [F]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Ford Motor Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Ford Motor Company [F]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for F. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ford Motor Company go to 74.15%.

Insider trade positions for Ford Motor Company [F]

There are presently around $29,717 million, or 54.50% of F stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of F stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 298,630,831, which is approximately 0.215% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 270,177,973 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.83 billion in F stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.38 billion in F stock with ownership of nearly 2.28% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,021 institutional holders increased their position in Ford Motor Company [NYSE:F] by around 190,167,092 shares. Additionally, 559 investors decreased positions by around 174,800,293 shares, while 151 investors held positions by with 1,733,673,615 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,098,641,000 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. F stock had 301 new institutional investments in for a total of 52,489,899 shares, while 121 institutional investors sold positions of 22,897,614 shares during the same period.