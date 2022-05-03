Wall Street Analyst Downgrade TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD]. What else is Wall St. saying

TherapeuticsMD Inc. [NASDAQ: TXMD] loss -8.03% on the last trading session, reaching $0.19 price per share at the time. The company report on April 14, 2022 that TherapeuticsMD Completes the Divestiture of vitaCare Prescription Services to GoodRx in a Cash Transaction Valued at $150 Million.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD), (“TXMD” or the “Company”) an innovative, leading women’s healthcare company, announced today the closing of the divestiture of vitaCare Prescription Services to GoodRx (NASDAQ: GDRX), in a cash transaction valued at $150 million, subject to a working capital adjustment. The Company previously announced the signing of a definitive agreement on March 6, 2022. TherapeuticsMD remains eligible to receive an additional $7 million in cash consideration contingent on vitaCare’s financial performance through 2023. With this divestiture, TherapeuticsMD streamlines its operations to focus solely on its women’s health portfolio and serving its mission of empowering women of all ages through better and affordable healthcare.

“We are pleased to complete the sale of vitaCare Prescription Services. This transaction represents the continued execution of our strategy as we remain focused on investing in our key business areas and delivering enhanced value for our patients and shareholders,” said Hugh O’Dowd, Chief Executive Officer of TherapeuticsMD.

TherapeuticsMD Inc. represents 427.63 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $84.94 million with the latest information. TXMD stock price has been found in the range of $0.181 to $0.205.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.21M shares, TXMD reached a trading volume of 10739303 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TXMD shares is $4.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TXMD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for TherapeuticsMD Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 07, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 19, 2020, representing the official price target for TherapeuticsMD Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TherapeuticsMD Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for TXMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.98.

Trading performance analysis for TXMD stock

TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.33. With this latest performance, TXMD shares dropped by -51.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -74.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TXMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.90 for TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3014, while it was recorded at 0.2082 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5425 for the last 200 days.

TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

TherapeuticsMD Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TXMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TherapeuticsMD Inc. go to 17.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD]

There are presently around $23 million, or 33.70% of TXMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TXMD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 24,894,812, which is approximately -1.627% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 20,129,380 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.72 million in TXMD stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $2.68 million in TXMD stock with ownership of nearly 3.874% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TherapeuticsMD Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 48 institutional holders increased their position in TherapeuticsMD Inc. [NASDAQ:TXMD] by around 8,013,964 shares. Additionally, 81 investors decreased positions by around 13,843,220 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 102,156,636 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 124,013,820 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TXMD stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,679,088 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 4,769,479 shares during the same period.