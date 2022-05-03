Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE]. What else is Wall St. saying

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [NYSE: HPE] closed the trading session at $15.38 on 05/02/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $14.99, while the highest price level was $15.56. The company report on April 27, 2022 that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Ushers in Next Era in AI Innovation with Swarm Learning Solution Built for the Edge and Distributed Sites.

HPE Swarm Learning, a privacy-preserving, decentralized machine learning solution, allows users to share learnings at the edge, or distributed sites, without compromising data privacy.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -2.47 percent and weekly performance of -1.35 percent. The stock has been moved at 4.98 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -7.96 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -5.82 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.39M shares, HPE reached to a volume of 7881275 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HPE shares is $17.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HPE stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $16 to $20, while Barclays kept a Overweight rating on HPE stock. On November 12, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for HPE shares from 16 to 14.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for HPE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for HPE in the course of the last twelve months was 12.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

HPE stock trade performance evaluation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.35. With this latest performance, HPE shares dropped by -7.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HPE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.06 for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.30, while it was recorded at 15.43 for the last single week of trading, and 15.51 for the last 200 days.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HPE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company go to 6.16%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $16,614 million, or 85.60% of HPE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HPE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 150,741,849, which is approximately 1.554% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 132,069,344 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.03 billion in HPE stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $1.63 billion in HPE stock with ownership of nearly -7.791% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 427 institutional holders increased their position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [NYSE:HPE] by around 51,907,511 shares. Additionally, 296 investors decreased positions by around 44,481,017 shares, while 168 investors held positions by with 983,841,723 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,080,230,251 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HPE stock had 118 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,374,848 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 7,190,500 shares during the same period.