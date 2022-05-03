Wall Street Analyst Downgrade ConocoPhillips [COP]. What else is Wall St. saying

ConocoPhillips [NYSE: COP] surged by $0.4 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $96.05 during the day while it closed the day at $95.92.

ConocoPhillips stock has also gained 4.65% of its value over the past 7 days. However, COP stock has inclined by 8.56% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 29.51% and gained 33.29% year-on date.

The market cap for COP stock reached $126.96 billion, with 1.32 billion shares outstanding and 1.29 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.75M shares, COP reached a trading volume of 6980063 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ConocoPhillips [COP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COP shares is $120.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COP stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for ConocoPhillips shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $95 to $114. The new note on the price target was released on February 04, 2022, representing the official price target for ConocoPhillips stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $111 to $115, while Truist kept a Buy rating on COP stock. On February 04, 2022, analysts increased their price target for COP shares from 100 to 110.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ConocoPhillips is set at 3.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for COP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for COP in the course of the last twelve months was 13.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

COP stock trade performance evaluation

ConocoPhillips [COP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.65. With this latest performance, COP shares dropped by -4.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 82.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.20 for ConocoPhillips [COP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 98.09, while it was recorded at 94.67 for the last single week of trading, and 77.36 for the last 200 days.

ConocoPhillips [COP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ConocoPhillips [COP] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.87 and a Gross Margin at +31.98. ConocoPhillips’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.54.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.54.

ConocoPhillips’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ConocoPhillips [COP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ConocoPhillips go to 14.67%.

ConocoPhillips [COP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $98,224 million, or 80.50% of COP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 111,073,845, which is approximately 3.4% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 109,952,950 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.55 billion in COP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.45 billion in COP stock with ownership of nearly -0.965% of the company’s market capitalization.

866 institutional holders increased their position in ConocoPhillips [NYSE:COP] by around 38,914,682 shares. Additionally, 779 investors decreased positions by around 60,426,355 shares, while 263 investors held positions by with 924,675,465 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,024,016,502 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COP stock had 238 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,665,721 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 3,501,552 shares during the same period.