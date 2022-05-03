Vodafone Group Public Limited Company [VOD] Revenue clocked in at $47.09 billion, up 0.87% YTD: What’s Next?

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company [NASDAQ: VOD] slipped around -0.13 points on Monday, while shares priced at $15.06 at the close of the session, down -0.86%.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company stock is now 0.87% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VOD Stock saw the intraday high of $15.32 and lowest of $14.94 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 20.36, which means current price is +0.80% above from all time high which was touched on 02/10/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.12M shares, VOD reached a trading volume of 8464244 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vodafone Group Public Limited Company [VOD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VOD shares is $21.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VOD stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Vodafone Group Public Limited Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Vodafone Group Public Limited Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vodafone Group Public Limited Company is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for VOD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.81.

How has VOD stock performed recently?

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company [VOD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.17. With this latest performance, VOD shares dropped by -9.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VOD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.02 for Vodafone Group Public Limited Company [VOD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.81, while it was recorded at 15.74 for the last single week of trading, and 16.30 for the last 200 days.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company [VOD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vodafone Group Public Limited Company [VOD] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.37 and a Gross Margin at +26.28. Vodafone Group Public Limited Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.26.

Return on Total Capital for VOD is now 3.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.10. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vodafone Group Public Limited Company [VOD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 121.42. Additionally, VOD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 106.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vodafone Group Public Limited Company [VOD] managed to generate an average of $952 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Vodafone Group Public Limited Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Insider trade positions for Vodafone Group Public Limited Company [VOD]

There are presently around $3,573 million, or 9.00% of VOD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VOD stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 26,050,832, which is approximately -8.842% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 22,492,205 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $338.73 million in VOD stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $254.69 million in VOD stock with ownership of nearly 17.669% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vodafone Group Public Limited Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 274 institutional holders increased their position in Vodafone Group Public Limited Company [NASDAQ:VOD] by around 21,374,565 shares. Additionally, 248 investors decreased positions by around 31,179,297 shares, while 101 investors held positions by with 184,700,153 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 237,254,015 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VOD stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,867,747 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 1,963,400 shares during the same period.