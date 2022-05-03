Under Armour Inc. [UAA] Stock trading around $15.57 per share: What’s Next?

Under Armour Inc. [NYSE: UAA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.37% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.27%. The company report on April 22, 2022 that UNDER ARMOUR ANNOUNCES TRANSITION QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2022 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL DATE.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA) plans to release the results of its transition quarter (ended March 31, 2022) on May 6, 2022 at 6:55 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). Following the news release, Under Armour management will host a conference call at approximately 8:30 a.m. ET to review results.

This call will be webcast live at https://about.underarmour.com/investor-relations/financials and made available for replay approximately three hours after conclusion of the event.

Over the last 12 months, UAA stock dropped by -35.58%. The one-year Under Armour Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 39.95. The average equity rating for UAA stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.24 billion, with 476.29 million shares outstanding and 406.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.59M shares, UAA stock reached a trading volume of 6788141 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Under Armour Inc. [UAA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UAA shares is $25.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UAA stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Under Armour Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 25, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Under Armour Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $23 to $24, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on UAA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Under Armour Inc. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for UAA in the course of the last twelve months was 12.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

UAA Stock Performance Analysis:

Under Armour Inc. [UAA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.27. With this latest performance, UAA shares dropped by -8.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.21 for Under Armour Inc. [UAA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.34, while it was recorded at 15.28 for the last single week of trading, and 20.43 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Under Armour Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Under Armour Inc. [UAA] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.62 and a Gross Margin at +50.58. Under Armour Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.33.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.19.

Under Armour Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

UAA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UAA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Under Armour Inc. go to 55.00%.

Under Armour Inc. [UAA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,669 million, or 93.80% of UAA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UAA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,894,614, which is approximately -3.935% of the company’s market cap and around 0.38% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,176,582 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $171.67 million in UAA stocks shares; and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, currently with $135.04 million in UAA stock with ownership of nearly 54.946% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Under Armour Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 213 institutional holders increased their position in Under Armour Inc. [NYSE:UAA] by around 33,935,524 shares. Additionally, 194 investors decreased positions by around 22,335,186 shares, while 105 investors held positions by with 117,514,616 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 173,785,326 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UAA stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,906,531 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 6,461,699 shares during the same period.