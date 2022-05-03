UBS slashes price target on The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] – find out why.

The Kraft Heinz Company [NASDAQ: KHC] traded at a low on 05/02/22, posting a -1.52 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $41.98.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7634693 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The Kraft Heinz Company stands at 3.14% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.49%.

The market cap for KHC stock reached $52.60 billion, with 1.22 billion shares outstanding and 693.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.56M shares, KHC reached a trading volume of 7634693 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KHC shares is $42.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KHC stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for The Kraft Heinz Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim dropped their target price from $46 to $33. The new note on the price target was released on December 08, 2021, representing the official price target for The Kraft Heinz Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $37, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on KHC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Kraft Heinz Company is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for KHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for KHC in the course of the last twelve months was 42.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has KHC stock performed recently?

The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.46. With this latest performance, KHC shares gained by 6.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.63 for The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.07, while it was recorded at 42.68 for the last single week of trading, and 37.37 for the last 200 days.

The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.47 and a Gross Margin at +32.97. The Kraft Heinz Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.89.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.05.

The Kraft Heinz Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Kraft Heinz Company go to -1.55%.

Insider trade positions for The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]

There are presently around $32,353 million, or 79.10% of KHC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KHC stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 325,634,818, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 55,891,490 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.35 billion in KHC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.96 billion in KHC stock with ownership of nearly 2.775% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Kraft Heinz Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 564 institutional holders increased their position in The Kraft Heinz Company [NASDAQ:KHC] by around 40,627,240 shares. Additionally, 388 investors decreased positions by around 28,787,103 shares, while 187 investors held positions by with 701,263,513 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 770,677,856 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KHC stock had 134 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,121,172 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 4,688,353 shares during the same period.