Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. slashes price target on ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT] – find out why.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CHPT] jumped around 0.29 points on Monday, while shares priced at $13.23 at the close of the session, up 2.24%. The company report on April 13, 2022 that ChargePoint and Colorado Energy Office announce the completion of fast charging corridor along Highway 40.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

As part of a $10 million investment, the first of six corridors is now complete, and runs along Highway 40 from Boulder to Dinosaur, near the Utah border.

ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT), a leading electric vehicle (EV) charging network, today announced the completion of the first of six electric vehicle fast-charging corridors in partnership with the Colorado Energy Office. Corridor A runs along Highway 40 from Boulder to Dinosaur near the Utah border.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. stock is now -30.55% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CHPT Stock saw the intraday high of $13.26 and lowest of $12.54 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 36.86, which means current price is +18.01% above from all time high which was touched on 04/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 9.00M shares, CHPT reached a trading volume of 9635043 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHPT shares is $25.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHPT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. have made an estimate for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham dropped their target price from $35 to $24. The new note on the price target was released on February 22, 2022, representing the official price target for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on CHPT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. is set at 1.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.90.

How has CHPT stock performed recently?

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.45. With this latest performance, CHPT shares dropped by -33.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.92 for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.21, while it was recorded at 13.36 for the last single week of trading, and 19.46 for the last 200 days.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT] shares currently have an operating margin of -110.14 and a Gross Margin at +20.30. ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -54.87.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -50.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.24.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Insider trade positions for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT]

There are presently around $2,212 million, or 48.50% of CHPT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHPT stocks are: LINSE CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 51,101,815, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 19,127,511 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $253.06 million in CHPT stocks shares; and LINSE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT PR LLC, currently with $242.69 million in CHPT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 215 institutional holders increased their position in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CHPT] by around 95,665,218 shares. Additionally, 107 investors decreased positions by around 18,164,970 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 53,388,494 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 167,218,682 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHPT stock had 95 new institutional investments in for a total of 74,191,005 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 3,114,244 shares during the same period.