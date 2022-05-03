The Kroger Co. [KR] is 18.69% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

The Kroger Co. [NYSE: KR] loss -0.44% on the last trading session, reaching $53.72 price per share at the time. The company report on April 29, 2022 that Kroger Health Reduces Barriers to COVID-19 Treatment Options Nationwide.

Retailer uses store pharmacies, Clinics, and Telehealth to increase access to care.

Kroger Health, the healthcare division of The Kroger Co. Family of Companies (NYSE: KR), urges Americans to remain diligent in seeking proper testing and care for COVID-19. In addition to administering 11 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to date, the company is supporting the Biden-Harris Administration’s “Test to Treat” initiative for patients exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 at its 225 The Little Clinic locations in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Tennessee, Ohio, and Virginia. Following a positive test, and if otherwise clinically appropriate, at The Little Clinic, patients will receive their antiviral prescription which may be filled at a Kroger Family pharmacy. Patients may schedule an appointment at https://www.kroger.com/health/clinic and select, “COVID Viral Test (Test Active Infection)” as the reason for their appointment.

The Kroger Co. represents 735.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $39.96 billion with the latest information. KR stock price has been found in the range of $53.22 to $54.88.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.48M shares, KR reached a trading volume of 7232015 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Kroger Co. [KR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KR shares is $55.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KR stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for The Kroger Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $61 to $75. The new note on the price target was released on April 08, 2022, representing the official price target for The Kroger Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $54 to $60, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Outperform rating on KR stock. On March 01, 2022, analysts increased their price target for KR shares from 47 to 54.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Kroger Co. is set at 1.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for KR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for KR in the course of the last twelve months was 13.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

Trading performance analysis for KR stock

The Kroger Co. [KR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.24. With this latest performance, KR shares dropped by -6.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.73 for The Kroger Co. [KR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.25, while it was recorded at 54.89 for the last single week of trading, and 46.22 for the last 200 days.

The Kroger Co. [KR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Kroger Co. [KR] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.71 and a Gross Margin at +19.96. The Kroger Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.19.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.17.

The Kroger Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

The Kroger Co. [KR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Kroger Co. go to 5.53%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Kroger Co. [KR]

There are presently around $31,627 million, or 83.50% of KR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 78,978,401, which is approximately 17.085% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 73,121,108 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.93 billion in KR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $3.3 billion in KR stock with ownership of nearly -0.607% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Kroger Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 495 institutional holders increased their position in The Kroger Co. [NYSE:KR] by around 37,231,915 shares. Additionally, 466 investors decreased positions by around 47,683,799 shares, while 142 investors held positions by with 503,813,830 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 588,729,544 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KR stock had 156 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,467,646 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 7,211,159 shares during the same period.