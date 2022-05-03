Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT] Revenue clocked in at $213.20 million, down -50.87% YTD: What’s Next?

Riot Blockchain Inc. [NASDAQ: RIOT] gained 8.19% on the last trading session, reaching $10.97 price per share at the time. The company report on April 27, 2022 that Riot Blockchain Announces 1 GW Development in Navarro County, Texas.

Expansion expected to provide Riot with an industry-leading 1.7 GW of total developed capacity.

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) (“Riot,” “Riot Blockchain” or “the Company”), an industry leader in Bitcoin mining and hosting, is pleased to announce that it has initiated a large-scale, 1 gigawatt (“GW”) development to expand its Bitcoin mining and hosting capabilities (“the Expansion”) in Navarro County, Texas.

Riot Blockchain Inc. represents 116.58 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.39 billion with the latest information. RIOT stock price has been found in the range of $9.75 to $10.98.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.69M shares, RIOT reached a trading volume of 10835819 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIOT shares is $39.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIOT stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for Riot Blockchain Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northland Capital raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Riot Blockchain Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $45, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on RIOT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Riot Blockchain Inc. is set at 1.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIOT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.81.

Trading performance analysis for RIOT stock

Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.89. With this latest performance, RIOT shares dropped by -48.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIOT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.36 for Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.55, while it was recorded at 10.82 for the last single week of trading, and 25.19 for the last 200 days.

Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.16 and a Gross Margin at +49.16. Riot Blockchain Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.72.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.88.

Riot Blockchain Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.20 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RIOT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Riot Blockchain Inc. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Riot Blockchain Inc. [RIOT]

There are presently around $459 million, or 36.90% of RIOT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIOT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,040,038, which is approximately 25.867% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,740,168 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $62.97 million in RIOT stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $33.15 million in RIOT stock with ownership of nearly 9.786% of the company’s market capitalization.

147 institutional holders increased their position in Riot Blockchain Inc. [NASDAQ:RIOT] by around 10,551,384 shares. Additionally, 94 investors decreased positions by around 2,353,090 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 28,937,136 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,841,610 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIOT stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,769,382 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 1,213,574 shares during the same period.