Redbox Entertainment Inc. [RDBX] is -19.30% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Redbox Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ: RDBX] gained 69.41% on the last trading session, reaching $5.98 price per share at the time. The company report on April 25, 2022 that Redbox Announces CFO Transition.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Redbox (NASDAQ: RDBX), a leading entertainment company, today announced that, Kavita Suthar will step down from her role as Chief Financial Officer, effective May 16, 2022, to spend more time with her family. She joined Redbox in 2015, became CFO in 2020 and played an integral role in navigating the Company’s successful SPAC merger and public listing in 2021.

Mitchell Cohen, who has served as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer at several public and private companies, will serve as interim CFO. Ms. Suthar will remain involved with Redbox in an advisory capacity to facilitate a smooth transition.

Redbox Entertainment Inc. represents 12.62 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $160.20 million with the latest information. RDBX stock price has been found in the range of $3.9701 to $6.15.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.66M shares, RDBX reached a trading volume of 101218686 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Redbox Entertainment Inc. [RDBX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RDBX shares is $5.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RDBX stock is a recommendation set at 1.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Redbox Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Redbox Entertainment Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Buy rating on RDBX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Redbox Entertainment Inc. is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for RDBX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.56.

Trading performance analysis for RDBX stock

Redbox Entertainment Inc. [RDBX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 109.82. With this latest performance, RDBX shares gained by 127.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RDBX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.50 for Redbox Entertainment Inc. [RDBX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.40, while it was recorded at 4.04 for the last single week of trading, and 7.62 for the last 200 days.

Redbox Entertainment Inc. [RDBX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Redbox Entertainment Inc. [RDBX] shares currently have an operating margin of -49.65 and a Gross Margin at -23.23. Redbox Entertainment Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.53.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.78.

Redbox Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Redbox Entertainment Inc. [RDBX]

There are presently around $244 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RDBX stocks are: APOLLO MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS, L.P. with ownership of 34,526,487, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 16.10% of the total institutional ownership; OPHIR ASSET MANAGEMENT PTY LTD, holding 2,813,250 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.82 million in RDBX stocks shares; and OMNI PARTNERS US LLC, currently with $7.12 million in RDBX stock with ownership of nearly 71.065% of the company’s market capitalization.

23 institutional holders increased their position in Redbox Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ:RDBX] by around 39,867,084 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 10,905,718 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 9,986,709 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,786,093 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RDBX stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 39,258,520 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 10,905,718 shares during the same period.