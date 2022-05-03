Pfizer Inc. [PFE] fell -16.90% so far this year. What now?

Pfizer Inc. [NYSE: PFE] price plunged by -2.85 percent to reach at -$1.44. The company report on April 28, 2022 that Pfizer Declares Second-Quarter 2022 Dividend.

Board of Directors approves quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per share.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) today announced that its board of directors declared a $0.40 second-quarter 2022 dividend on the company’s common stock, payable June 10, 2022, to holders of the Common Stock of record at the close of business on May 13, 2022. The second-quarter 2022 cash dividend will be the 334th consecutive quarterly dividend paid by Pfizer.

A sum of 28209301 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 29.78M shares. Pfizer Inc. shares reached a high of $50.335 and dropped to a low of $49.00 until finishing in the latest session at $49.07.

The one-year PFE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.61.

Guru’s Opinion on Pfizer Inc. [PFE]:

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Pfizer Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $59 to $70. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Pfizer Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $44 to $65, while Bernstein kept a Mkt Perform rating on PFE stock. On December 20, 2021, analysts increased their price target for PFE shares from 56 to 70.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pfizer Inc. is set at 1.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for PFE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for PFE in the course of the last twelve months was 13.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

PFE Stock Performance Analysis:

Pfizer Inc. [PFE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.95. With this latest performance, PFE shares dropped by -6.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PFE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.98 for Pfizer Inc. [PFE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.67, while it was recorded at 49.46 for the last single week of trading, and 49.27 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pfizer Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pfizer Inc. [PFE] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.58 and a Gross Margin at +57.67. Pfizer Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.57.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.35.

Pfizer Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

PFE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PFE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pfizer Inc. go to -0.80%.

Pfizer Inc. [PFE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $185,503 million, or 68.20% of PFE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PFE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 465,274,925, which is approximately 1.159% of the company’s market cap and around 0.04% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 409,985,644 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.12 billion in PFE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $13.98 billion in PFE stock with ownership of nearly 1.792% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pfizer Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 1,652 institutional holders increased their position in Pfizer Inc. [NYSE:PFE] by around 189,627,718 shares. Additionally, 1,386 investors decreased positions by around 130,211,753 shares, while 280 investors held positions by with 3,460,525,996 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,780,365,467 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PFE stock had 375 new institutional investments in for a total of 52,658,680 shares, while 122 institutional investors sold positions of 17,945,053 shares during the same period.