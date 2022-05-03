Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] Revenue clocked in at $3.36 billion, up 124.83% YTD: What’s Next?

Peabody Energy Corporation [NYSE: BTU] stock went on a downward path that fall over -7.59% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.63%.

Over the last 12 months, BTU stock rose by 511.89%. The one-year Peabody Energy Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.24. The average equity rating for BTU stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.39 billion, with 133.30 million shares outstanding and 106.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.26M shares, BTU stock reached a trading volume of 11712005 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTU shares is $26.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTU stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Peabody Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price from $15 to $22. The new note on the price target was released on October 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Peabody Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while Vertical Research analysts kept a Hold rating on BTU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Peabody Energy Corporation is set at 2.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.38.

BTU Stock Performance Analysis:

Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.63. With this latest performance, BTU shares dropped by -7.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 88.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 511.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.14 for Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.78, while it was recorded at 24.68 for the last single week of trading, and 15.56 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Peabody Energy Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.03 and a Gross Margin at +16.47. Peabody Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.68.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.99.

Peabody Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,179 million, or 70.40% of BTU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTU stocks are: ELLIOTT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT L.P. with ownership of 25,859,970, which is approximately -4.663% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 10,116,471 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $229.04 million in BTU stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $138.75 million in BTU stock with ownership of nearly 13.964% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Peabody Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 128 institutional holders increased their position in Peabody Energy Corporation [NYSE:BTU] by around 19,182,353 shares. Additionally, 85 investors decreased positions by around 12,049,927 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 65,001,512 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 96,233,792 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BTU stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,362,291 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 3,963,826 shares during the same period.