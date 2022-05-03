Novavax Inc. [NVAX] moved up 19.26: Why It’s Important

Novavax Inc. [NASDAQ: NVAX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 19.26% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.05%. The company report on May 2, 2022 that Novavax to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Operational Highlights on May 9, 2022.

Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced it will report its first quarter 2022 financial results and operational highlights on Monday, May 9, 2022, following the close of U.S. financial markets. Details of the event and replay are as follows:.

Over the last 12 months, NVAX stock dropped by -72.45%. The one-year Novavax Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 68.44. The average equity rating for NVAX stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.03 billion, with 75.68 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.43M shares, NVAX stock reached a trading volume of 8673796 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Novavax Inc. [NVAX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVAX shares is $170.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVAX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Novavax Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Novavax Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $150, while Cowen analysts kept a Outperform rating on NVAX stock. On May 12, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for NVAX shares from 285 to 161.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Novavax Inc. is set at 5.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for NVAX in the course of the last twelve months was 15.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

NVAX Stock Performance Analysis:

Novavax Inc. [NVAX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.05. With this latest performance, NVAX shares dropped by -27.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.58 for Novavax Inc. [NVAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.76, while it was recorded at 47.39 for the last single week of trading, and 148.41 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Novavax Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Novavax Inc. [NVAX] shares currently have an operating margin of -147.13 and a Gross Margin at +98.90. Novavax Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -152.12.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,265.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -83.85.

Novavax Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

NVAX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVAX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Novavax Inc. go to 0.00%.

Novavax Inc. [NVAX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,840 million, or 44.80% of NVAX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVAX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,897,007, which is approximately 1.471% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,395,161 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $236.24 million in NVAX stocks shares; and RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $112.76 million in NVAX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

209 institutional holders increased their position in Novavax Inc. [NASDAQ:NVAX] by around 3,843,959 shares. Additionally, 241 investors decreased positions by around 7,532,332 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 22,847,163 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,223,454 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVAX stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 412,883 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 2,108,735 shares during the same period.