Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN] is -74.76% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Mullen Automotive Inc. [NASDAQ: MULN] slipped around -0.04 points on Friday, while shares priced at $1.32 at the close of the session, down -2.94%. The company report on April 25, 2022 that The Buzz EV News Features Mullen Automotive in ‘What Is the Mullen FIVE & What’s Next for the EV Maker – Q&A’.

The Buzz recently featured a roundtable Q&A interview with members of Mullen’s executive team, discussing key topics such as company distinction, consumer feedback, vehicle technology, batteries and vehicle range.

Mullen Automotive Inc. stock is now -74.76% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MULN Stock saw the intraday high of $1.45 and lowest of $1.28 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 15.90, which means current price is +153.85% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 136.59M shares, MULN reached a trading volume of 33927564 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

How has MULN stock performed recently?

Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.81. With this latest performance, MULN shares dropped by -56.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -84.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MULN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.75 for Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8330, while it was recorded at 1.3420 for the last single week of trading, and 6.3834 for the last 200 days.

Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Mullen Automotive Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Insider trade positions for Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN]

There are presently around $2 million, or 0.50% of MULN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MULN stocks are: CETERA ADVISOR NETWORKS LLC with ownership of 219,700, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 3.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 195,101 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.26 million in MULN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.25 million in MULN stock with ownership of nearly -2.899% of the company’s market capitalization.

26 institutional holders increased their position in Mullen Automotive Inc. [NASDAQ:MULN] by around 651,328 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 265,074 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 281,452 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,197,854 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MULN stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 591,509 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 113,017 shares during the same period.