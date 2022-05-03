MoffettNathanson lifts Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Affirm Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: AFRM] traded at a high on 05/02/22, posting a 5.78 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $30.36. The company report on April 26, 2022 that The Average Guest Will Spend Almost $3,000 Per Wedding this Year, Affirm Consumer Spend Report Reveals.

More than a third of wedding-goers will attend a sequel wedding in 2022; Nearly two-thirds agree they would spend more money on a destination wedding if they can make a vacation out of it.

The average American will be invited to four weddings this year and nearly a third (28%) of Americans are planning one of their own, making 2022 a true comeback year for weddings, according to the latest Affirm Consumer Spending Report.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6456103 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Affirm Holdings Inc. stands at 11.16% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.29%.

The market cap for AFRM stock reached $9.39 billion, with 281.53 million shares outstanding and 198.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.12M shares, AFRM reached a trading volume of 6456103 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AFRM shares is $62.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AFRM stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MoffettNathanson have made an estimate for Affirm Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist dropped their target price from $150 to $100. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Affirm Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $72 to $51, while Stephens kept a Equal-Weight rating on AFRM stock. On February 11, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for AFRM shares from 127 to 83.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Affirm Holdings Inc. is set at 3.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.30.

How has AFRM stock performed recently?

Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.50. With this latest performance, AFRM shares dropped by -34.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -81.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.16 for Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.67, while it was recorded at 29.96 for the last single week of trading, and 84.38 for the last 200 days.

Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.34 and a Gross Margin at +89.23. Affirm Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -49.50.

Return on Total Capital for AFRM is now -2.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 74.86. Additionally, AFRM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 67.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] managed to generate an average of -$262,598 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.

Insider trade positions for Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM]

There are presently around $4,232 million, or 75.80% of AFRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AFRM stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 19,364,986, which is approximately 33.938% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 16,314,513 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $495.31 million in AFRM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $443.72 million in AFRM stock with ownership of nearly 65.306% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Affirm Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 288 institutional holders increased their position in Affirm Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:AFRM] by around 43,385,352 shares. Additionally, 156 investors decreased positions by around 19,525,823 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 76,488,968 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 139,400,143 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AFRM stock had 141 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,490,660 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 6,270,015 shares during the same period.