MedAvail Holdings Inc [MDVL] is 32.14% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

MedAvail Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: MDVL] surged by $0.19 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $2.15 during the day while it closed the day at $1.85. The company report on April 28, 2022 that MedAvail to Report 2022 First Quarter Financial Results on May 12, 2022.

MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDVL) (“MedAvail”) a technology-enabled pharmacy company, today announced it will report financial results for the first quarter of 2022 on Thursday, May 12, 2022, after market close. MedAvail management will be webcasting a corresponding conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Live audio of the webcast will be available on the “Investor Relations” section of MedAvail’s website at: https://investors.medavail.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay after the event.

MedAvail Holdings Inc stock has also loss -22.11% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MDVL stock has inclined by 28.47% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -27.17% and gained 32.14% year-on date.

The market cap for MDVL stock reached $144.65 million, with 32.75 million shares outstanding and 10.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.13M shares, MDVL reached a trading volume of 6479164 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDVL shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDVL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MedAvail Holdings Inc is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDVL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.46.

MedAvail Holdings Inc [MDVL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.11. With this latest performance, MDVL shares gained by 90.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDVL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.82 for MedAvail Holdings Inc [MDVL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3963, while it was recorded at 1.9300 for the last single week of trading, and 2.6301 for the last 200 days.

MedAvail Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

There are presently around $49 million, or 85.40% of MDVL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MDVL stocks are: REDMILE GROUP, LLC with ownership of 11,075,105, which is approximately -5.541% of the company’s market cap and around 34.80% of the total institutional ownership; ABG-WTT GLOBAL LIFE SCIENCE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP LTD, holding 3,885,951 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.19 million in MDVL stocks shares; and ALLY BRIDGE GROUP (NY) LLC, currently with $5.4 million in MDVL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

23 institutional holders increased their position in MedAvail Holdings Inc [NASDAQ:MDVL] by around 729,657 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 1,304,200 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 24,281,811 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,315,668 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MDVL stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 363,390 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 34,574 shares during the same period.