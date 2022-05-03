Market cap of Veru Inc. [VERU] reaches 846.66M – now what?

Veru Inc. [NASDAQ: VERU] stock went on a downward path that fall over -12.37% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -27.16%. The company report on May 2, 2022 that FDA Has Granted Veru a Pre-Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Meeting Date for Positive Sabizabulin Phase 3 COVID-19 Study.

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU), a biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the FDA has granted the Company a pre-Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) meeting on May 10, 2022, for the positive Phase 3 COVID-19 study for sabizabulin.

“We want to keep our investors informed of the important steps as we proceed through the EUA process. We appreciate FDA’s actions to expedite this process as COVID-19 cases are on the rise again,” said Mitchell S. Steiner MD, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Veru Inc.

Over the last 12 months, VERU stock rose by 14.75%. The one-year Veru Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 64.83. The average equity rating for VERU stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $846.66 million, with 80.02 million shares outstanding and 60.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.81M shares, VERU stock reached a trading volume of 25008900 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Veru Inc. [VERU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VERU shares is $29.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VERU stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Veru Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $12 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on February 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Veru Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $4.50 to $6, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on VERU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Veru Inc. is set at 1.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for VERU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.41.

VERU Stock Performance Analysis:

Veru Inc. [VERU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -27.16. With this latest performance, VERU shares gained by 112.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VERU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.57 for Veru Inc. [VERU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.33, while it was recorded at 12.09 for the last single week of trading, and 7.33 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Veru Inc. Fundamentals:

Veru Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.10 and a Current Ratio set at 10.50.

Veru Inc. [VERU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $239 million, or 29.40% of VERU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VERU stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 4,451,342, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 19.59% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,211,371 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $43.25 million in VERU stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $31.11 million in VERU stock with ownership of nearly 0.201% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Veru Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 59 institutional holders increased their position in Veru Inc. [NASDAQ:VERU] by around 1,633,194 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 2,684,428 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 18,951,810 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,269,432 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VERU stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 413,087 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 1,346,587 shares during the same period.