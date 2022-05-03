Market cap of Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] reaches 64.16B – now what?

Uber Technologies Inc. [NYSE: UBER] plunged by -$1.34 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $33.15 during the day while it closed the day at $31.48. The company report on April 19, 2022 that Miravo Healthcare™ to Present at Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference.

Uber Technologies Inc. stock has also gained 2.11% of its value over the past 7 days. However, UBER stock has declined by -10.59% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -29.45% and lost -24.92% year-on date.

The market cap for UBER stock reached $64.16 billion, with 1.94 billion shares outstanding and 1.94 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 32.67M shares, UBER reached a trading volume of 24823367 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UBER shares is $58.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UBER stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Uber Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Uber Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $55 to $57, while Wolfe Research kept a Outperform rating on UBER stock. On February 10, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for UBER shares from 70 to 65.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Uber Technologies Inc. is set at 1.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for UBER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.11.

UBER stock trade performance evaluation

Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.11. With this latest performance, UBER shares dropped by -13.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UBER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.88 for Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.95, while it was recorded at 31.75 for the last single week of trading, and 39.75 for the last 200 days.

Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] shares currently have an operating margin of -21.74 and a Gross Margin at +31.92. Uber Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.84.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.38.

Uber Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $45,260 million, or 75.00% of UBER stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UBER stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 117,007,410, which is approximately 11.777% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 88,398,481 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.78 billion in UBER stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $2.47 billion in UBER stock with ownership of nearly -19.061% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Uber Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 736 institutional holders increased their position in Uber Technologies Inc. [NYSE:UBER] by around 202,978,423 shares. Additionally, 475 investors decreased positions by around 153,137,449 shares, while 144 investors held positions by with 1,081,630,307 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,437,746,179 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UBER stock had 232 new institutional investments in for a total of 57,710,267 shares, while 149 institutional investors sold positions of 20,313,486 shares during the same period.