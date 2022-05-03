Market cap of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC] reaches 270.32M – now what?

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [NASDAQ: HYMC] price plunged by -7.80 percent to reach at -$0.11. The company report on April 26, 2022 that HYCROFT PROVIDES PRELIMINARY FIRST QUARTER 2022 OPERATING RESULTS.

– Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: HYMC) (“Hycroft” or the “Company”), a gold and silver development company which owns the Hycroft Mine in the prolific mining region of Northern Nevada, provides preliminary operating results for the first quarter of 2022 and general corporate update.

A sum of 10415318 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 52.52M shares. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation shares reached a high of $1.375 and dropped to a low of $1.26 until finishing in the latest session at $1.30.

The one-year HYMC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 90.0. The average equity rating for HYMC stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HYMC shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HYMC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 23, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for HYMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.44.

HYMC Stock Performance Analysis:

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.14. With this latest performance, HYMC shares dropped by -43.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HYMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.26 for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3879, while it was recorded at 1.4400 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2868 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC] shares currently have an operating margin of -73.35 and a Gross Margin at -47.87. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -79.98.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [HYMC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $66 million, or 21.70% of HYMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HYMC stocks are: MUDRICK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 24,394,846, which is approximately -0.049% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; WHITEBOX ADVISORS LLC, holding 8,552,518 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.12 million in HYMC stocks shares; and HIGHBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $6.15 million in HYMC stock with ownership of nearly -14.578% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 21 institutional holders increased their position in Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation [NASDAQ:HYMC] by around 827,221 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 3,468,037 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 46,602,561 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,897,819 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HYMC stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 569,770 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 766,723 shares during the same period.