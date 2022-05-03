Market cap of DiDi Global Inc. [DIDI] reaches 8.56B – now what?

DiDi Global Inc. [NYSE: DIDI] gained 3.87% or 0.07 points to close at $1.88 with a heavy trading volume of 73461671 shares. The company report on April 16, 2022 that DiDi to Hold Extraordinary General Meeting on May 23, 2022.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

DiDi Global Inc. (“DiDi” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DIDI) today announced that it will hold an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders (the “EGM”) at No. 1 Block B, Shangdong Digital Valley, No. 8 Dongbeiwang West Road, Haidian District, Beijing, China on May 23, 2022 at 7:00 p.m., Beijing Time, or 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The Company is in full cooperation with the cybersecurity review in China. After prudent consideration by the board of directors of the Company (the “Board”), the Board has authorized the Company to organize a shareholders meeting to vote on the voluntary delisting of the Company’s American Depositary Shares (the “ADSs”) from the New York Stock Exchange (the “Delisting”) as soon as practicable, and that in order to better cooperate with the cybersecurity review and rectification measures, the Company will not apply for listing of its shares on any other stock exchange before completion of the Delisting.

It opened the trading session at $2.155, the shares rose to $2.18 and dropped to $1.88, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DIDI points out that the company has recorded -77.24% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -13.94% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 52.45M shares, DIDI reached to a volume of 73461671 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about DiDi Global Inc. [DIDI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DIDI shares is $6.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DIDI stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for DiDi Global Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 14, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 26, 2021, representing the official price target for DiDi Global Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DiDi Global Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for DIDI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.03.

Trading performance analysis for DIDI stock

DiDi Global Inc. [DIDI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.30. With this latest performance, DIDI shares dropped by -36.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -77.24% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DIDI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.42 for DiDi Global Inc. [DIDI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.9910, while it was recorded at 1.8000 for the last single week of trading, and 6.2548 for the last 200 days.

DiDi Global Inc. [DIDI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DiDi Global Inc. [DIDI] shares currently have an operating margin of -26.26 and a Gross Margin at +5.43. DiDi Global Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.39.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -258.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.89.

DiDi Global Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at DiDi Global Inc. [DIDI]

Positions in DiDi Global Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 101 institutional holders increased their position in DiDi Global Inc. [NYSE:DIDI] by around 204,243,465 shares. Additionally, 95 investors decreased positions by around 62,183,572 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 241,797,074 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 508,224,111 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DIDI stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 149,361,363 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 38,498,881 shares during the same period.