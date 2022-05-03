Market Analysts see Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR] gaining to $33. Time to buy?

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [NYSE: HR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.43% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.40%. The company report on May 2, 2022 that Healthcare Realty Trust and Healthcare Trust of America Provide Update on Strategic Combination.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) (“Healthcare Realty” or “HR”) and Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE: HTA) (“HTA”) today provided an update on their previously announced $18 billion strategic combination, creating the preeminent medical office building REIT.

Healthcare Realty and HTA have received letters of intent from, and are in advanced negotiations with, three institutional investors for a combination of joint ventures and asset sales totaling $1.7 billion at a weighted average cap rate of approximately 4.8%. Net proceeds from these transactions would be approximately $1.6 billion. The transactions may occur in separate tranches, with the initial transactions targeted to close prior to the vote on the merger by HR and HTA stockholders and the remainder to be completed on or around the closing date of the merger. These transactions are subject to execution of definitive documentation and customary closing conditions.

Over the last 12 months, HR stock dropped by -11.50%. The one-year Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.34. The average equity rating for HR stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.40 billion, with 147.54 million shares outstanding and 146.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.17M shares, HR stock reached a trading volume of 11152583 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HR shares is $33.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on February 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Market Perform rating on HR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for HR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

HR Stock Performance Analysis:

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.40. With this latest performance, HR shares gained by 3.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.57 for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.79, while it was recorded at 27.70 for the last single week of trading, and 30.43 for the last 200 days.

HR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated go to 10.00%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,070 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 21,845,046, which is approximately 4.948% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 21,621,799 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $617.3 million in HR stocks shares; and PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC, currently with $334.48 million in HR stock with ownership of nearly 15.988% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 165 institutional holders increased their position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [NYSE:HR] by around 12,226,164 shares. Additionally, 120 investors decreased positions by around 14,087,562 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 116,231,417 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 142,545,143 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HR stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,177,590 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 3,137,822 shares during the same period.