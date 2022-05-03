Market Analysts see Better Therapeutics Inc. [BTTX] gaining to $17. Time to buy?

Better Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: BTTX] traded at a high on 05/02/22, posting a 120.39 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.01. The company report on April 6, 2022 that Better Therapeutics Announces Key Milestones and Updates for Ongoing Studies of its Digital Therapeutics Approach for Cardiometabolic Diseases.

First Study of Nutritional Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Fatty Liver Disease and Expanded Real-World Evidence Studies for Type 2 Diabetes Follow Promising Primary Endpoint Clinical Trial Data.

Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTTX), a prescription digital therapeutics (PDT) company developing nutritional cognitive behavioral therapy (nCBT) to address the root causes of cardiometabolic diseases, today announced several key research milestones designed to advance and further validate its therapeutic technologies, including the first ever study of nCBT as potential treatment for Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) and Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH). This announcement arrives on the heels of positive primary endpoint data from the pivotal clinical trial of BT-001, the company’s prescription digital therapeutic for type 2 diabetes.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 58330182 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Better Therapeutics Inc. stands at 26.42% while the volatility over the past one month is 14.14%.

The market cap for BTTX stock reached $50.03 million, with 23.60 million shares outstanding and 8.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 175.85K shares, BTTX reached a trading volume of 58330182 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTTX shares is $17.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Chardan Capital Markets have made an estimate for Better Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 24, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Better Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Better Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.22 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.63.

Better Therapeutics Inc. [BTTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 67.50. With this latest performance, BTTX shares gained by 1.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -78.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.74 for Better Therapeutics Inc. [BTTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.2200, while it was recorded at 1.1800 for the last single week of trading, and 6.5000 for the last 200 days.

Better Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.60 and a Current Ratio set at 9.60.

There are presently around $7 million, or 22.70% of BTTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTTX stocks are: FARALLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 1,350,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; SECTORAL ASSET MANAGEMENT INC, holding 973,833 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.96 million in BTTX stocks shares; and ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P., currently with $0.69 million in BTTX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Better Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in Better Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:BTTX] by around 3,533,201 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 159 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 159 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,533,201 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BTTX stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,533,201 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 159 shares during the same period.