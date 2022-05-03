Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO] moved up 17.35: Why It’s Important

Luokung Technology Corp. [NASDAQ: LKCO] jumped around 0.08 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.57 at the close of the session, up 17.35%. The company report on April 28, 2022 that Luokung Launches Holographic Spatial-Temporal Product and Service Offerings for Natural Resource Monitoring and Carbon Sink Accounting.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) (“Luokung” or the “Company”), a leading spatial-temporal intelligent big data services company and provider of interactive location-based services (“LBS”) and high-definition maps (“HD Maps”) in China, recently announced the launch of its remote sensing holographic spatial-temporal portfolio of products and services (the “Luokung Remote Sensing Offerings”) offered by its affiliate, Luokung Remote Sensing Co., Ltd., for natural resource monitoring and carbon sink accounting at the recently held Second Spatial Information Smart Application for High Quality Development in the New Era Summit (the “Summit”), hosted by the China Association of Remote Sensing Application.

Based on the multi-source heterogeneous spatial-temporal digital base, the Company has developed the Luokung Remote Sensing Offerings for natural resource monitoring and carbon sink accounting, which integrates spatial-temporal big data AI services such as satellite remote sensing, lidar, and Global Navigation Satellite System (“GNSS”). The Luokung Remote Sensing Offerings is supported by Luokung’s advanced real-time remote sensing data processing technologies and remote sensing data interpretation AI algorithms, with a key focus of the integration of lidar data. The portfolio of offerings includes applications such as real 3D natural resource spatial-temporal holograms, dynamic monitoring of natural ecological carbon sinks, forestry carbon sink remote sensing intelligent accounting and measurement, farmland protection remote sensing AI monitoring, crop growth and disaster monitoring, and more. We believe these new offerings provide a low-cost and high-accuracy system for monitoring ecological changes in terrestrial natural resources, carbon sinks, and carbon emissions, enabling organizations to make greater advances toward their sustainability goals.

Luokung Technology Corp. stock is now -4.99% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LKCO Stock saw the intraday high of $0.615 and lowest of $0.525 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.00, which means current price is +46.65% above from all time high which was touched on 02/11/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.97M shares, LKCO reached a trading volume of 8335826 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Luokung Technology Corp. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for LKCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

How has LKCO stock performed recently?

Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.32. With this latest performance, LKCO shares gained by 11.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LKCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.60 for Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5473, while it was recorded at 0.5082 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9170 for the last 200 days.

Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Luokung Technology Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Insider trade positions for Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO]

There are presently around $4 million, or 4.80% of LKCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LKCO stocks are: SICART ASSOCIATES LLC with ownership of 3,980,941, which is approximately 12.268% of the company’s market cap and around 46.50% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 793,559 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.46 million in LKCO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $0.34 million in LKCO stock with ownership of nearly -33.954% of the company’s market capitalization.

11 institutional holders increased their position in Luokung Technology Corp. [NASDAQ:LKCO] by around 2,582,567 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 1,460,892 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 3,257,683 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,301,142 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LKCO stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,928,199 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 909,032 shares during the same period.