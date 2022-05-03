Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] Is Currently -3.51 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Kinder Morgan Inc. [NYSE: KMI] loss -3.51% or -0.66 points to close at $18.15 with a heavy trading volume of 25788587 shares. The company report on April 25, 2022 that Gamida Cell Presents Updated Omidubicel Data During Best Abstract Award Session at 2022 Transplantation & Cellular Therapy Meetings of ASTCT and CIBMTR Tandem Meetings.

It opened the trading session at $18.44, the shares rose to $18.595 and dropped to $18.10, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for KMI points out that the company has recorded 4.61% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -20.92% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 17.82M shares, KMI reached to a volume of 25788587 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KMI shares is $20.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KMI stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Kinder Morgan Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Kinder Morgan Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $16 to $17, while Wolfe Research kept a Peer Perform rating on KMI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kinder Morgan Inc. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for KMI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for KMI in the course of the last twelve months was 41.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

Trading performance analysis for KMI stock

Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.22. With this latest performance, KMI shares dropped by -4.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KMI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.96 for Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.40, while it was recorded at 18.48 for the last single week of trading, and 17.21 for the last 200 days.

Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.14 and a Gross Margin at +36.30. Kinder Morgan Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.10.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.43.

Kinder Morgan Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KMI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kinder Morgan Inc. go to -2.66%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]

There are presently around $24,256 million, or 60.30% of KMI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KMI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 172,797,753, which is approximately 2.337% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 170,832,381 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.1 billion in KMI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.51 billion in KMI stock with ownership of nearly 0.112% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kinder Morgan Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 706 institutional holders increased their position in Kinder Morgan Inc. [NYSE:KMI] by around 76,383,109 shares. Additionally, 513 investors decreased positions by around 90,085,569 shares, while 163 investors held positions by with 1,169,935,970 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,336,404,648 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KMI stock had 163 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,805,671 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 14,076,150 shares during the same period.