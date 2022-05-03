Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] fell -0.12% so far this year. What now?

Kimco Realty Corporation [NYSE: KIM] closed the trading session at $24.62 on 05/02/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $24.01, while the highest price level was $25.52. The company report on April 28, 2022 that Kimco Realty® Announces First Quarter 2022 Results.

– Strong Operating Performance Generates Solid Growth –.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -0.12 percent and weekly performance of -3.90 percent. The stock has been moved at 8.94 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.32 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 1.48 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.33M shares, KIM reached to a volume of 6464218 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KIM shares is $27.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KIM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Kimco Realty Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $24 to $29. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Kimco Realty Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while Argus analysts kept a Buy rating on KIM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kimco Realty Corporation is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for KIM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for KIM in the course of the last twelve months was 161.98.

KIM stock trade performance evaluation

Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.90. With this latest performance, KIM shares dropped by -0.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KIM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.80 for Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.40, while it was recorded at 25.34 for the last single week of trading, and 23.20 for the last 200 days.

Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.77 and a Gross Margin at +40.40. Kimco Realty Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +62.04.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.63.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KIM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kimco Realty Corporation go to 4.60%.

Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $14,155 million, or 95.80% of KIM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KIM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 97,456,430, which is approximately 1.021% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 55,140,654 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.36 billion in KIM stocks shares; and COHEN & STEERS, INC., currently with $1.11 billion in KIM stock with ownership of nearly 19.414% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kimco Realty Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 246 institutional holders increased their position in Kimco Realty Corporation [NYSE:KIM] by around 35,929,725 shares. Additionally, 217 investors decreased positions by around 26,322,124 shares, while 80 investors held positions by with 512,671,938 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 574,923,787 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KIM stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,627,715 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 3,993,722 shares during the same period.