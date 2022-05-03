ING Groep N.V. [ING] Is Currently 1.82 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

ING Groep N.V. [NYSE: ING] gained 1.82% or 0.17 points to close at $9.51 with a heavy trading volume of 8808238 shares. The company report on April 25, 2022 that Results of ING’s 2022 Annual General Meeting.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Results of ING’s 2022 Annual General Meeting.

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of ING Groep N.V. was held today in Amsterdam. The AGM adopted all agenda items, including the annual accounts for 2021, discharge of the (former) members of the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board, the dividend for 2021 and a reduction the issued share capital of ING Group by cancelling the ordinary shares that were repurchased under the share buyback programme that was completed in February 2022.

It opened the trading session at $9.38, the shares rose to $9.53 and dropped to $9.34, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ING points out that the company has recorded -37.14% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -6.02% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.70M shares, ING reached to a volume of 8808238 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ING Groep N.V. [ING]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ING shares is $16.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ING stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for ING Groep N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2021, representing the official price target for ING Groep N.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ING Groep N.V. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for ING stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 61.51.

Trading performance analysis for ING stock

ING Groep N.V. [ING] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.67. With this latest performance, ING shares dropped by -8.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ING stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.46 for ING Groep N.V. [ING]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.56, while it was recorded at 9.51 for the last single week of trading, and 13.32 for the last 200 days.

ING Groep N.V. [ING]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ING Groep N.V. [ING] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.60. ING Groep N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.45.

Return on Total Capital for ING is now 2.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.37. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ING Groep N.V. [ING] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 372.98. Additionally, ING Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 278.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.82.

ING Groep N.V. [ING]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ING. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ING Groep N.V. go to -2.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at ING Groep N.V. [ING]

There are presently around $1,333 million, or 3.80% of ING stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ING stocks are: FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 48,444,462, which is approximately 4.456% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, holding 9,348,693 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $88.91 million in ING stocks shares; and ARISTOTLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $66.41 million in ING stock with ownership of nearly 3.116% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ING Groep N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 156 institutional holders increased their position in ING Groep N.V. [NYSE:ING] by around 9,898,474 shares. Additionally, 120 investors decreased positions by around 14,454,919 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 115,854,497 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 140,207,890 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ING stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,562,817 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 11,037,997 shares during the same period.