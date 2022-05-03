HSBC Securities slashes price target on Schlumberger Limited [SLB] – find out why.

Schlumberger Limited [NYSE: SLB] price surged by 0.26 percent to reach at $0.1. The company report on April 29, 2022 that Schlumberger Expands Global AI Innovation Network with Opening of Artificial Intelligence Center in Europe.

Expanding the Benefits of Enterprise-Scale AI: Agile, Collaborative Development to Extract Maximum Value from Data.

Schlumberger today announced it has expanded its global INNOVATION FACTORI network with the inauguration of a new center in Oslo, Norway.

A sum of 11119730 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 16.20M shares. Schlumberger Limited shares reached a high of $39.52 and dropped to a low of $38.17 until finishing in the latest session at $39.11.

The one-year SLB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.6.

Guru’s Opinion on Schlumberger Limited [SLB]:

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Schlumberger Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $43 to $55. The new note on the price target was released on April 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Schlumberger Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $45, while Exane BNP Paribas analysts kept a Outperform rating on SLB stock. On January 24, 2022, analysts increased their price target for SLB shares from 40 to 45.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Schlumberger Limited is set at 1.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for SLB in the course of the last twelve months was 23.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

SLB Stock Performance Analysis:

Schlumberger Limited [SLB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.09. With this latest performance, SLB shares dropped by -5.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.27 for Schlumberger Limited [SLB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.98, while it was recorded at 39.54 for the last single week of trading, and 34.04 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Schlumberger Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Schlumberger Limited [SLB] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.93 and a Gross Margin at +17.82. Schlumberger Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.20.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.48.

Schlumberger Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

SLB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Schlumberger Limited go to 42.10%.

Schlumberger Limited [SLB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $42,268 million, or 78.60% of SLB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 119,850,812, which is approximately -0.192% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 111,487,119 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.36 billion in SLB stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.58 billion in SLB stock with ownership of nearly 0.61% of the company’s market capitalization.

553 institutional holders increased their position in Schlumberger Limited [NYSE:SLB] by around 84,378,614 shares. Additionally, 561 investors decreased positions by around 60,834,438 shares, while 176 investors held positions by with 935,540,538 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,080,753,590 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLB stock had 164 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,567,321 shares, while 108 institutional investors sold positions of 7,340,009 shares during the same period.