Honeywell International Inc. [HON] moved up 1.74: Why It’s Important

Honeywell International Inc. [NASDAQ: HON] closed the trading session at $196.87 on 05/02/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $191.93, while the highest price level was $200.9209. The company report on April 29, 2022 that HONEYWELL DELIVERS STRONG FIRST QUARTER RESULTS, ADJUSTED EPS EXCEEDS HIGH END OF GUIDANCE RANGE; RAISES FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED EPS RANGE BY 10 CENTS AND MIDPOINT OF SALES GUIDANCE.

Sales of $8.4 Billion at High End of Previous Guidance, Down 1% Year Over Year, Up 1% on an Organic Basis.

Earnings Per Share of $1.64, Adjusted Earnings Per Share1 of $1.91, Exceeding High End of Guidance Range.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -5.58 percent and weekly performance of 2.63 percent. The stock has been moved at -9.95 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.18 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -3.72 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.59M shares, HON reached to a volume of 7099154 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HON shares is $217.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HON stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Honeywell International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $229 to $237. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Honeywell International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $243 to $226, while Credit Suisse kept a Neutral rating on HON stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Honeywell International Inc. is set at 4.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for HON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for HON in the course of the last twelve months was 52.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

HON stock trade performance evaluation

Honeywell International Inc. [HON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.63. With this latest performance, HON shares gained by 1.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.54 for Honeywell International Inc. [HON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 190.50, while it was recorded at 190.86 for the last single week of trading, and 209.72 for the last 200 days.

Honeywell International Inc. [HON]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Honeywell International Inc. [HON] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.61 and a Gross Margin at +37.14. Honeywell International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.12.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.59.

Honeywell International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Honeywell International Inc. [HON] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HON. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Honeywell International Inc. go to 10.72%.

Honeywell International Inc. [HON]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $100,402 million, or 75.40% of HON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HON stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 56,119,426, which is approximately 0.064% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 41,185,153 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.11 billion in HON stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.73 billion in HON stock with ownership of nearly -0.103% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Honeywell International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,147 institutional holders increased their position in Honeywell International Inc. [NASDAQ:HON] by around 21,593,188 shares. Additionally, 956 investors decreased positions by around 25,638,241 shares, while 305 investors held positions by with 462,759,870 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 509,991,299 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HON stock had 195 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,679,586 shares, while 120 institutional investors sold positions of 1,367,017 shares during the same period.