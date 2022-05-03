Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA] Revenue clocked in at $767.10 million, down -10.27% YTD: What’s Next?

Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [NYSE: HTA] closed the trading session at $29.96 on 05/02/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $29.29, while the highest price level was $30.30. The company report on May 2, 2022 that Healthcare Realty Trust and Healthcare Trust of America Provide Update on Strategic Combination.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) (“Healthcare Realty” or “HR”) and Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE: HTA) (“HTA”) today provided an update on their previously announced $18 billion strategic combination, creating the preeminent medical office building REIT.

Healthcare Realty and HTA have received letters of intent from, and are in advanced negotiations with, three institutional investors for a combination of joint ventures and asset sales totaling $1.7 billion at a weighted average cap rate of approximately 4.8%. Net proceeds from these transactions would be approximately $1.6 billion. The transactions may occur in separate tranches, with the initial transactions targeted to close prior to the vote on the merger by HR and HTA stockholders and the remainder to be completed on or around the closing date of the merger. These transactions are subject to execution of definitive documentation and customary closing conditions.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -10.27 percent and weekly performance of -4.53 percent. The stock has been moved at -10.27 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.40 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -7.96 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.95M shares, HTA reached to a volume of 8571904 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HTA shares is $34.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HTA stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Healthcare Trust of America Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Healthcare Trust of America Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $37, while Berenberg analysts kept a Hold rating on HTA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Healthcare Trust of America Inc. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for HTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for HTA in the course of the last twelve months was 173.21.

HTA stock trade performance evaluation

Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.53. With this latest performance, HTA shares dropped by -4.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.38 for Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.04, while it was recorded at 30.71 for the last single week of trading, and 31.57 for the last 200 days.

Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.30 and a Gross Margin at +28.89. Healthcare Trust of America Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.89.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.43.

Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,514 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HTA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 31,538,013, which is approximately 0.741% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; COHEN & STEERS, INC., holding 23,031,148 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $690.01 million in HTA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $485.33 million in HTA stock with ownership of nearly 3.671% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Healthcare Trust of America Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 193 institutional holders increased their position in Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [NYSE:HTA] by around 22,093,549 shares. Additionally, 148 investors decreased positions by around 22,957,949 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 172,364,171 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 217,415,669 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HTA stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,372,327 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 1,389,399 shares during the same period.