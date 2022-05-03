Harbor Custom Development Inc. [HCDI] is 21.67% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Harbor Custom Development Inc. [NASDAQ: HCDI] gained 13.48% on the last trading session, reaching $3.20 price per share at the time.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Harbor Custom Development Inc. represents 14.30 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $38.91 million with the latest information. HCDI stock price has been found in the range of $2.8872 to $3.3984.

If compared to the average trading volume of 562.31K shares, HCDI reached a trading volume of 7800473 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Harbor Custom Development Inc. [HCDI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HCDI shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HCDI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Harbor Custom Development Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for HCDI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.11.

Trading performance analysis for HCDI stock

Harbor Custom Development Inc. [HCDI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.55. With this latest performance, HCDI shares gained by 40.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 81.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HCDI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.14 for Harbor Custom Development Inc. [HCDI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.22, while it was recorded at 2.74 for the last single week of trading, and 2.44 for the last 200 days.

Harbor Custom Development Inc. [HCDI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Harbor Custom Development Inc. [HCDI] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.90 and a Gross Margin at +28.82. Harbor Custom Development Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.24.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.71.

An analysis of insider ownership at Harbor Custom Development Inc. [HCDI]

There are presently around $5 million, or 13.80% of HCDI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HCDI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 446,863, which is approximately -1.515% of the company’s market cap and around 24.10% of the total institutional ownership; INTELLECTUS PARTNERS, LLC, holding 393,150 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.26 million in HCDI stocks shares; and REDMOND ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.93 million in HCDI stock with ownership of nearly -5.454% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Harbor Custom Development Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Harbor Custom Development Inc. [NASDAQ:HCDI] by around 188,061 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 436,041 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 1,088,689 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,712,791 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HCDI stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 81,814 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 350,791 shares during the same period.