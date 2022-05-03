Global Payments Inc. [GPN] Revenue clocked in at $8.52 billion, down -8.00% YTD: What’s Next?

Global Payments Inc. [NYSE: GPN] price plunged by -9.21 percent to reach at -$12.62. The company report on May 2, 2022 that Global Payments Reports First Quarter 2022 Results.

Reaffirms Outlook for 2022.

Signs Letter of Intent with Caixabank for Card Issuing Technologies.

A sum of 7147973 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.99M shares. Global Payments Inc. shares reached a high of $133.50 and dropped to a low of $118.76 until finishing in the latest session at $124.36.

The one-year GPN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 33.32. The average equity rating for GPN stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Global Payments Inc. [GPN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GPN shares is $186.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GPN stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Global Payments Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Global Payments Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $180, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on GPN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Global Payments Inc. is set at 5.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for GPN in the course of the last twelve months was 18.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

GPN Stock Performance Analysis:

Global Payments Inc. [GPN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.38. With this latest performance, GPN shares dropped by -9.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.56 for Global Payments Inc. [GPN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 134.78, while it was recorded at 134.49 for the last single week of trading, and 146.91 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Global Payments Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Global Payments Inc. [GPN] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.60 and a Gross Margin at +55.73. Global Payments Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.33.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.16.

Global Payments Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

GPN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GPN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Global Payments Inc. go to 18.16%.

Global Payments Inc. [GPN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $30,087 million, or 87.70% of GPN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GPN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23,330,940, which is approximately -0.593% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,126,087 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.25 billion in GPN stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $2.16 billion in GPN stock with ownership of nearly -7.138% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Global Payments Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 477 institutional holders increased their position in Global Payments Inc. [NYSE:GPN] by around 30,231,204 shares. Additionally, 434 investors decreased positions by around 36,165,197 shares, while 118 investors held positions by with 175,534,650 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 241,931,051 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GPN stock had 143 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,741,910 shares, while 103 institutional investors sold positions of 4,001,701 shares during the same period.