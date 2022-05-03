For Transocean Ltd. [RIG], Analyst sees a rise to $5. What next?

Transocean Ltd. [NYSE: RIG] plunged by -$0.24 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $4.05 during the day while it closed the day at $3.76. The company report on April 25, 2022 that Transocean Ltd. Provides Quarterly Fleet Status Report.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) today issued a quarterly Fleet Status Report that provides the current status of, and contract information for, the company’s fleet of offshore drilling rigs.

Transocean Ltd. stock has also loss -6.00% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RIG stock has inclined by 15.34% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 1.62% and gained 36.23% year-on date.

The market cap for RIG stock reached $2.72 billion, with 658.00 million shares outstanding and 655.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 24.61M shares, RIG reached a trading volume of 16682175 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Transocean Ltd. [RIG]:

Pareto have made an estimate for Transocean Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on February 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Transocean Ltd. stock. On September 16, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for RIG shares from 2.50 to 1.15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Transocean Ltd. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for RIG in the course of the last twelve months was 7.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

RIG stock trade performance evaluation

Transocean Ltd. [RIG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.00. With this latest performance, RIG shares dropped by -21.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.28 for Transocean Ltd. [RIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.24, while it was recorded at 3.86 for the last single week of trading, and 3.64 for the last 200 days.

Transocean Ltd. [RIG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Transocean Ltd. [RIG] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.96 and a Gross Margin at +4.58. Transocean Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.16.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.79.

Transocean Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Transocean Ltd. [RIG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,230 million, or 49.10% of RIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 51,597,016, which is approximately 0.264% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 47,524,006 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $178.69 million in RIG stocks shares; and VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, currently with $122.11 million in RIG stock with ownership of nearly 5.11% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Transocean Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 161 institutional holders increased their position in Transocean Ltd. [NYSE:RIG] by around 26,034,018 shares. Additionally, 129 investors decreased positions by around 22,551,373 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 278,559,065 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 327,144,456 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIG stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,339,269 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 2,687,727 shares during the same period.