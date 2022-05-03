Exane BNP Paribas lifts General Motors Company [GM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

General Motors Company [NYSE: GM] loss -2.17% or -0.84 points to close at $37.91 with a heavy trading volume of 15986962 shares. The company report on April 28, 2022 that GM Defense Selected as a Winner of the 2022 Manufacturing Leadership Awards.

The National Association of Manufacturers’ (NAM) Manufacturing Leadership Council has selected GM Defense, a subsidiary of General Motors, as a winner of the 2022 Manufacturing Leadership Award in the Operational Excellence category. NAM provides annual recognition to transformative projects and outstanding operational leaders shaping the future of global manufacturing.

GM Defense opened a 75,000 square-foot, state-of-the-art, low-rate manufacturing facility in Concord, North Carolina, in May 2021. In just over 90 days from the start of construction to the start of vehicle production, the advanced facility began manufacturing the Infantry Squad Vehicle (ISV) as part of a $214.3 million contract award. With a U.S. Army acquisition objective of 2,065 vehicles over eight years, the plant features some of the most advanced manufacturing tools available to meet U.S. Army requirements. Incorporating GM’s global quality standards to improve production efficiency and enhance overall equipment effectiveness, the ISVs have been steadily rolling off the line in Concord and met the important first unit equipped milestone in April 2022 — delivering vehicles to the Army’s 82nd Airborne Division.

It opened the trading session at $38.81, the shares rose to $39.42 and dropped to $37.78, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GM points out that the company has recorded -30.11% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -1.61% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 18.64M shares, GM reached to a volume of 15986962 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about General Motors Company [GM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GM shares is $64.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GM stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for General Motors Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Nomura dropped their target price from $66 to $56. The new note on the price target was released on February 09, 2022, representing the official price target for General Motors Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $75 to $55, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on GM stock. On February 02, 2022, analysts increased their price target for GM shares from 75 to 83.

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Motors Company is set at 1.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for GM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for GM in the course of the last twelve months was 7.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for GM stock

General Motors Company [GM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.84. With this latest performance, GM shares dropped by -16.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.04 for General Motors Company [GM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.67, while it was recorded at 38.64 for the last single week of trading, and 52.30 for the last 200 days.

General Motors Company [GM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

General Motors Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

General Motors Company [GM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for General Motors Company go to 2.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at General Motors Company [GM]

There are presently around $45,656 million, or 84.40% of GM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 115,439,614, which is approximately -1.475% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 102,724,091 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.89 billion in GM stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $3.61 billion in GM stock with ownership of nearly -0.002% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in General Motors Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 815 institutional holders increased their position in General Motors Company [NYSE:GM] by around 89,213,379 shares. Additionally, 553 investors decreased positions by around 67,161,691 shares, while 186 investors held positions by with 1,047,955,256 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,204,330,326 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GM stock had 236 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,459,667 shares, while 135 institutional investors sold positions of 8,972,171 shares during the same period.