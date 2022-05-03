EQT Corporation [EQT] gain 80.88% so far this year. What now?

EQT Corporation [NYSE: EQT] price plunged by -0.75 percent to reach at -$0.3. The company report on May 2, 2022 that Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial and Operating Results.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) (“Viper” or the “Company”), a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) (“Diamondback”), today announced financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

A sum of 7926020 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 10.18M shares. EQT Corporation shares reached a high of $40.40 and dropped to a low of $38.20 until finishing in the latest session at $39.45.

The one-year EQT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.95. The average equity rating for EQT stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on EQT Corporation [EQT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQT shares is $51.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. have made an estimate for EQT Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $24 to $31. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2021, representing the official price target for EQT Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $31, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on EQT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EQT Corporation is set at 2.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for EQT in the course of the last twelve months was 13.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

EQT Stock Performance Analysis:

EQT Corporation [EQT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.63. With this latest performance, EQT shares gained by 14.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 98.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 99.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.92 for EQT Corporation [EQT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.48, while it was recorded at 39.66 for the last single week of trading, and 23.49 for the last 200 days.

Insight into EQT Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EQT Corporation [EQT] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.57 and a Gross Margin at +43.44. EQT Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.90.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.82.

EQT Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

EQT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQT Corporation go to 52.71%.

EQT Corporation [EQT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $13,500 million, or 96.20% of EQT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EQT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 54,920,670, which is approximately 9.904% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 34,646,104 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.37 billion in EQT stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $872.44 million in EQT stock with ownership of nearly 34.164% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EQT Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 219 institutional holders increased their position in EQT Corporation [NYSE:EQT] by around 67,517,327 shares. Additionally, 198 investors decreased positions by around 65,182,557 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 209,505,835 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 342,205,719 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EQT stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 24,895,022 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 15,939,767 shares during the same period.