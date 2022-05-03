Devon Energy Corporation [DVN] is 32.46% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Devon Energy Corporation [NYSE: DVN] price surged by 0.31 percent to reach at $0.18. The company report on May 2, 2022 that Devon Energy Reports First-Quarter 2022 Financial and Operational Results.

Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE: DVN) today reported financial and operational results for the first quarter of 2022. The company’s earnings release, supplemental financial tables, updated guidance and related earnings presentation can be accessed via the Investor Relations section of Devon’s website, www.devonenergy.com.

The company’s first-quarter conference call will be held at 10:00 a.m. Central (11:00 a.m. Eastern) on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, and will serve primarily as a forum for analyst and investor questions and answers.

A sum of 10950162 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 12.50M shares. Devon Energy Corporation shares reached a high of $58.63 and dropped to a low of $56.44 until finishing in the latest session at $58.35.

The one-year DVN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.98. The average equity rating for DVN stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Devon Energy Corporation [DVN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DVN shares is $74.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DVN stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Devon Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $46 to $52. The new note on the price target was released on January 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Devon Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $50 to $57, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on DVN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Devon Energy Corporation is set at 2.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for DVN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for DVN in the course of the last twelve months was 11.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

DVN Stock Performance Analysis:

Devon Energy Corporation [DVN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.86. With this latest performance, DVN shares dropped by -1.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 160.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DVN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.98 for Devon Energy Corporation [DVN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.03, while it was recorded at 58.18 for the last single week of trading, and 43.95 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Devon Energy Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Devon Energy Corporation [DVN] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.04 and a Gross Margin at +37.88. Devon Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.24.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 45.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.99.

Devon Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

DVN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DVN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Devon Energy Corporation go to 19.74%.

Devon Energy Corporation [DVN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $33,492 million, or 88.20% of DVN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DVN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 74,797,975, which is approximately -1.999% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 54,742,953 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.19 billion in DVN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.44 billion in DVN stock with ownership of nearly -1.157% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Devon Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 542 institutional holders increased their position in Devon Energy Corporation [NYSE:DVN] by around 39,001,984 shares. Additionally, 414 investors decreased positions by around 71,564,642 shares, while 110 investors held positions by with 463,420,408 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 573,987,034 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DVN stock had 218 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,889,757 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 9,838,022 shares during the same period.