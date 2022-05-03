Deutsche Bank slashes price target on Lyft Inc. [LYFT] – find out why.

Lyft Inc. [NASDAQ: LYFT] plunged by -$1.1 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $32.525 during the day while it closed the day at $31.50. The company report on April 13, 2022 that Lyft To Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Lyft, Inc. (Nasdaq: LYFT) (the “Company” or “Lyft”) will release financial results for the first fiscal quarter of 2022 after the close of the market on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

On the same day, Lyft will host a conference call at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss these financial results and business highlights. To listen to a live audio webcast, please visit the Company’s Investor Relations page at https://investor.lyft.com/.

Lyft Inc. stock has also loss -7.11% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LYFT stock has declined by -18.22% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -31.33% and lost -26.28% year-on date.

The market cap for LYFT stock reached $11.30 billion, with 342.75 million shares outstanding and 297.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.28M shares, LYFT reached a trading volume of 11725396 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lyft Inc. [LYFT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LYFT shares is $55.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LYFT stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Lyft Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research dropped their target price from $46 to $45. The new note on the price target was released on February 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Lyft Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $46 to $50, while UBS kept a Buy rating on LYFT stock. On February 09, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for LYFT shares from 80 to 54.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lyft Inc. is set at 1.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for LYFT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.28.

LYFT stock trade performance evaluation

Lyft Inc. [LYFT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.11. With this latest performance, LYFT shares dropped by -17.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LYFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.82 for Lyft Inc. [LYFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.44, while it was recorded at 32.47 for the last single week of trading, and 44.49 for the last 200 days.

Lyft Inc. [LYFT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lyft Inc. [LYFT] shares currently have an operating margin of -33.74 and a Gross Margin at +36.05. Lyft Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -31.46.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -65.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.36.

Lyft Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Lyft Inc. [LYFT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8,741 million, or 82.60% of LYFT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LYFT stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 49,691,620, which is approximately 1.735% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 31,019,021 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $977.1 million in LYFT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $785.77 million in LYFT stock with ownership of nearly 1.878% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lyft Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 299 institutional holders increased their position in Lyft Inc. [NASDAQ:LYFT] by around 28,720,521 shares. Additionally, 228 investors decreased positions by around 21,085,838 shares, while 79 investors held positions by with 227,700,218 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 277,506,577 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LYFT stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,785,542 shares, while 89 institutional investors sold positions of 6,353,247 shares during the same period.