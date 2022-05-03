Credit Suisse slashes price target on NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] – find out why.

NextEra Energy Inc. [NYSE: NEE] slipped around -2.47 points on Friday, while shares priced at $71.02 at the close of the session, down -3.36%. The company report on April 27, 2022 that NextEra Energy Transmission awarded Minco-Pleasant Valley-Draper transmission line project by SPP.

NextEra Energy Transmission, LLC, a subsidiary of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE), today announced that it has been awarded the Minco-Pleasant Valley-Draper transmission line project by the Southwest Power Pool (SPP).

The SPP Board of Directors approved an industry expert panel (IEP) recommendation for NextEra Energy Transmission Southwest to build the Minco-Pleasant Valley-Draper transmission line project. The IEP evaluated this project through its competitive transmission owner selection process, which is required under the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s Order No. 1000 for certain transmission projects.

NextEra Energy Inc. stock is now -23.93% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NEE Stock saw the intraday high of $73.45 and lowest of $70.88 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 93.73, which means current price is +1.76% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 9.66M shares, NEE reached a trading volume of 14909280 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEE shares is $92.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for NextEra Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 07, 2022, representing the official price target for NextEra Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $85, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on NEE stock. On March 08, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for NEE shares from 87 to 85.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NextEra Energy Inc. is set at 1.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for NEE in the course of the last twelve months was 28.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

How has NEE stock performed recently?

NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.96. With this latest performance, NEE shares dropped by -16.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 19.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 10.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.71 for NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 80.44, while it was recorded at 73.08 for the last single week of trading, and 82.61 for the last 200 days.

NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

NextEra Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings analysis for NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NextEra Energy Inc. go to 9.05%.

Insider trade positions for NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]

There are presently around $109,236 million, or 80.00% of NEE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NEE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 178,849,315, which is approximately 0.667% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 155,328,784 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.03 billion in NEE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.07 billion in NEE stock with ownership of nearly 0.298% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,207 institutional holders increased their position in NextEra Energy Inc. [NYSE:NEE] by around 58,678,148 shares. Additionally, 923 investors decreased positions by around 40,220,962 shares, while 329 investors held positions by with 1,439,207,823 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,538,106,933 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NEE stock had 247 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,804,232 shares, while 107 institutional investors sold positions of 3,224,988 shares during the same period.