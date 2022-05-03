Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] Revenue clocked in at $6.80 million, down -69.05% YTD: What’s Next?

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: CSCW] price plunged by -13.61 percent to reach at -$0.02. The company report on April 27, 2022 that Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) Announces Receipt of Extension to Meet the Nasdaq’s Minimum Bid Price Requirement.

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: CSCW) (“Color Star” or the “Company”), an entertainment technology company with a global network that focuses on the application of technology and artificial intelligence in the entertainment industry, announces today that on April 26, 2022, it received a letter from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”), notifying the Company that it is eligible for an additional 180 calendar day period, or until October 24, 2022, to regain compliance with the Nasdaq’s minimum $1 bid price per share requirement.

The Company was first notified by Nasdaq of its failure to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 per share for 30 consecutive trading days under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) and 5810(c)(3)(A) on October 27, 2021, and was given until April 25, 2022 to regain compliance. The Company did not regain compliance with the minimum $1 bid price per share requirement during the first 180-calendar-day compliance period and has submitted the written notice of its intention to cure the deficiency during the second compliance period.

A sum of 15801001 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 10.14M shares. Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. shares reached a high of $0.18 and dropped to a low of $0.1484 until finishing in the latest session at $0.16.

Guru’s Opinion on Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSCW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

CSCW Stock Performance Analysis:

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.23. With this latest performance, CSCW shares dropped by -32.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -76.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSCW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.56 for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2210, while it was recorded at 0.1452 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5447 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] shares currently have an operating margin of -140.86 and a Gross Margin at -45.30. Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -142.08.

Return on Total Capital for CSCW is now -22.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.08. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] managed to generate an average of -$175,248 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

CSCW Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSCW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. go to 20.00%.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.40% of CSCW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSCW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 373,196, which is approximately 66.338% of the company’s market cap and around 11.90% of the total institutional ownership; TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC, holding 103,200 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16000.0 in CSCW stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $12000.0 in CSCW stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:CSCW] by around 425,027 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 8,777,089 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 8,485,065 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 717,051 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSCW stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 268,191 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 8,749,425 shares during the same period.