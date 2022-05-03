Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] fell -28.37% so far this year. What now?

Coeur Mining Inc. [NYSE: CDE] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.55% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -11.95%. The company report on April 28, 2022 that Coeur Announces New Discovery at Silvertip; Details Exploration Success at Kensington and Palmarejo.

Coeur Mining, Inc. (“Coeur” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CDE) today provided an update on the exploration programs at its Silvertip, Kensington and Palmarejo mines. The Company plans to invest approximately $40 million1 in exploration this year, split evenly between capitalized infill and resource expansion drilling.

Over the last 12 months, CDE stock dropped by -58.65%. The one-year Coeur Mining Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 37.22. The average equity rating for CDE stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.04 billion, with 257.15 million shares outstanding and 253.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.97M shares, CDE stock reached a trading volume of 8917887 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CDE shares is $5.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CDE stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Coeur Mining Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Coeur Mining Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coeur Mining Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for CDE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20.

CDE Stock Performance Analysis:

Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.95. With this latest performance, CDE shares dropped by -18.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.89 for Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.53, while it was recorded at 3.68 for the last single week of trading, and 5.69 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Coeur Mining Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.07 and a Gross Margin at +15.54. Coeur Mining Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.76.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.00.

Coeur Mining Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $591 million, or 67.00% of CDE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CDE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,623,235, which is approximately 1.086% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, holding 22,254,808 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $80.34 million in CDE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $75.99 million in CDE stock with ownership of nearly -3.772% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coeur Mining Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 107 institutional holders increased their position in Coeur Mining Inc. [NYSE:CDE] by around 15,541,653 shares. Additionally, 96 investors decreased positions by around 18,972,323 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 129,094,762 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 163,608,738 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CDE stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,072,937 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 975,668 shares during the same period.